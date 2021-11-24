Registration Is Now Open For The Tribe Public Webinar Event On November 30, 2021 “A Town Hall Q&A Event With Atossa Therapeutics Management Team”

SEATTLE, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATOS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19, announces that Atossa’s CEO, Dr. Steven Quay, M.D., Ph.D., and Kyle Guse, GC & CFO will present at Tribe Public’s Webinar Presentation and Q&A Event that is scheduled to begin at 8am pacific/11am eastern on Tuesday, November 30th. During this complimentary event, Atossa management will speak at a Q&A session focused on Atossa’s research programs and future development. To join the complimentary event, please register at ATOSQA.TribePublic.com . Once registered, Tribe members may then send their questions for Atossa’s management to research@tribepublic.com , which will be relayed during the event by Tribe Public’s Managing Partner, John Heerdink.

ABOUT ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company seeking to develop innovative medicines in areas of significant unmet medical need with a current focus on breast cancer and COVID-19. For more information, please visit www.atossatherapeutics.com .

ABOUT TRIBE PUBLIC LLC

Tribe Public LLC is a San Francisco, CA based organization that hosts complimentary worldwide webinar & meeting events in the U.S. The Tribe’s complimentary events focus on issues that the Tribe members care about with an emphasis on hosting management teams from publicly traded companies from all sectors & financial organizations that are seeking to increase awareness and understanding of their products, progress and plans. Tribe members primarily include Family Offices, Portfolio Managers, Registered Investment Advisors, & Accredited Investors. Website: http://www.tribepublic.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this press release and the Q&A event, which Atossa undertakes no obligation to update, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated or estimated future results, including the risks and uncertainties associated with any variation between interim and final clinical results, actions and inactions by the FDA, the outcome or timing of regulatory approvals needed by Atossa including those needed to commence studies of AT-H201, AT-301 and Endoxifen, lower than anticipated rate of patient enrollment, estimated market size of drugs under development, the safety and efficacy of Atossa’s products, performance of clinical research organizations and investigators, obstacles resulting from proprietary rights held by others such as patent rights, whether reduction in breast density, Ki-67 or any other result from a neoadjuvant study is an approvable endpoint for oral Endoxifen, and other risks detailed from time to time in Atossa’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation its periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q, each as amended and supplemented from time to time.

