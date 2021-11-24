VTB Capital International Forum 'Russia Calling!' to Broadcast Online Nov. 30 - Dec. 1

MOSCOW, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Forum's central theme is "Rethinking Priorities, Embracing Sustainability". Speaker's sessions will be broadcast to audiences all over the world on the official website. All are welcome to attend.

Nov. 30 - "New Economic Policy: Green and Technological Transformation". The opening macroeconomic session will be moderated by Yuri Soloviev, VTB's First Deputy President and Chairman of the Management Board, and will address issues of monetary and budgetary policy in Russia, climate change and the economy of ecosystems. Speakers will include Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation Maxim Oreshkin, Wildberries Founder and CEO Tatyana Bakalchuk, and Norilsk Nickel's President and Chairman of the Management Board Vladimir Potanin.

Dec. 1 (For a complete list of speakers visit the official website)

"Infrastructure Projects - Drivers of Economic Growth"

Russian and international experts, government officials, and international business leaders will discuss the possibilities of implementing breakthrough development projects, key performance indicators and ESG criteria in infrastructure, as well as the challenges of de-bureaucratizing construction. The session will be moderated by Oleg Pankratov, CEO, VTB Infrastructure Holding.

"Drop in the ocean or a tidal wave: effect of individual investors on stock markets?"

Global and Russian investors and experts will discuss the role of private investors in capital markets, how rapid democratization is changing the market, risks and opportunities for the stock markets from the actions of global central banks, ESG investment, IPOs on Russian stock exchanges and abroad, and more. The session will be moderated by Vladimir Potapov, CEO, VTB Capital Investments, VTB Sr. Vice President.

"ESG - Right Here! Right Now?"

As the problem of global warming is becoming more and more urgent, a discussion of diverse stakeholders on ways in which the ESG agenda impacts Russian and global economies, business communities and societies. The session will be moderated by Dmitry Snesar, Head of Client Coverage, Sr. Vice President at VTB.

To learn more about the Forum, sessions speakers, and to watch from any time zone, visit the official website.

Media Partners: CNBC, Financial Times, Forbes Russia, and Finance Asia

For reference

VTB Capital Investment Forum "RUSSIA CALLING!" was founded in 2009. Every year the event attracts an authoritative audience, including representatives of government agencies, heads of Russian and international companies, and investors. The agenda of the forum covers the most pressing issues of the global economy, finance and business sectors. The forum's influence and informative value for the business community has been repeatedly recognized by a number of international awards, including the IPRA Golden World Awards, Extel Survey, Communicate Magazine's Corporate and Financial Awards.

VTB Press office

Tel.: (495) 783-17-17

Fax: (495) 783-18-95

E-mail: pr@vtb.ru

www.vtb.ru

Related Images











Image 1: VTB Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment