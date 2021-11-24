The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence of The United Kingdom Provides Positive Guidance for Neovasc Reducer System

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. (“Neovasc” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN) today announced that the United Kingdom’s Interventional Procedures Programme at the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (“NICE”) has issued guidance supporting the implantation of the Neovasc Reducer™ (“Reducer”) in appropriate patients suffering from refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that causes chest pain when other treatment options have failed or are not possible.



NICE’s current guideline on stable angina describes recommendations on managing stable angina that has not responded to treatment. For these stable angina patients who are refractory to treatment, NICE has limited its recommendations to addressing the psychological factors of patients’ pain. Prior to the new guidance supporting coronary sinus reduction, NICE has not supported any therapeutic interventions.

NICE’s recommendation is important, as it supports the very first therapeutic intervention for stable angina patients who have not responded to treatment.

According to the new guidance document, “Coronary sinus narrowing device implantation is indicated for people in whom other treatment options (medical or surgical) have failed or are not possible (refractory angina). The aim is to reduce symptoms and to improve quality of life.”

An independent advisory committee is responsible for making the interventional procedures recommendations. The committee includes both health professionals and people familiar with the issues that can affect patients and caregivers. The coronary sinus narrowing device was recommended with “Special Arrangements”, which according to NICE, “...is often made when the procedure is considered to be emerging practice in the National Health Service.” It places emphasis on the need for informed consent and suggests that clinicians using these procedures should collect data and enter them into a national database. The guidance further recommends that patient selection should be done by a multidisciplinary team and the procedure should only be done in centers by interventional cardiologists with specific training in the technique.

Prof. Jonathan Hill, MD, Consultant Interventional Cardiologist at Royal Brompton & Harefield NHS Foundation Trust, London, U.K., commented, “The NICE committee that evaluated the coronary sinus narrowing device extensively reviewed the available clinical data regarding the Reducer device. Today’s guidance document is good news for patients in the United Kingdom suffering from refractory angina that haven’t had treatment options supported by NICE guidance.”

“Today’s NICE guidance offers new hope for patients,” stated Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “Health authorities around the world recognize the expertise of NICE. We’re gratified that the committee chose to evaluate the Reducer, and we are pleased with their decision. The new guidance, coupled with the expanded reimbursement granted by NICE earlier this year, will help to expand access to the Reducer therapy for patients that previously had no good options.”

About Reducer

The Reducer is CE-marked in the European Union for the treatment of refractory angina, a painful and debilitating condition that occurs when the coronary arteries deliver an inadequate supply of blood to the heart muscle, despite treatment with standard revascularization or cardiac drug therapies. It affects millions of patients worldwide, who typically lead severely restricted lives as a result of their disabling symptoms, and its incidence is growing. The Reducer provides relief of angina symptoms by altering blood flow within the myocardium of the heart and increasing the perfusion of oxygenated blood to ischemic areas of the heart muscle. Placement of the Reducer is performed using a minimally invasive transvenous procedure that is similar to implanting a coronary stent and is completed in approximately 20 minutes.

While the Reducer is not approved for commercial use in the United States, the FDA granted Breakthrough Device designation to the Reducer in October 2018. This designation is granted by the FDA in order to expedite the development and review of a device that demonstrates compelling potential to provide a more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases. In addition, there must be no FDA approved treatments presently available, or the technology must offer significant advantages over existing approved alternatives.

Refractory angina, resulting in continued symptoms despite maximal medical therapy and without revascularization options, is estimated to affect 600,000 to 1.8 million Americans, with 50,000 to 100,000 new cases per year.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™ for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com

Media

Sean Leous

ICR Westwicke

Phone: +1.646.866.4012

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer