WPUR Introduces Water and Electric Utility Technologies Highlighting EV and Cryptocurrency Applications

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) earlier today sent its first email to those that signed up on the company’s website to receive alerts and announcements. A copy of the letter is included below. Sign up now to receive future alerts:

https://www.wpurinc.com/get-involved

WPUR IR Introduction Letter Emailed Earlier Today:

Hello and Welcome to WPUR

Thank you for signing up on the WatperPure International, Inc. (WPUR) website. We will send periodic updates to everyone that signs up.

WPUR is a company that’s been in the water technology business for some time. Like many early-stage companies, WPUR needs investment capital to fund its concepts into sustainable operations. WPUR struggled 10 years ago to continuously find necessary investment capital and the ongoing development of its water technology was shelved pending new investment opportunities.

Recently, a new investor discovered the company and believed WPUR was a fit with existing efforts the investor had underway. The investor funded a restart of operations under the institution of an interim CEO, Sean Mathis, a practicing attorney out of Dallas, Texas.

In addition to developing and installing water technologies to make water utility operations more efficient and sustainable, WPUR will expand into technologies for electric utility operations as well.

The water technologies initiatives come from intellectual property WPUR’s legacy operations bring to the table. The electric technology initiatives come from intellectual property the investor brings to the table.

In conjunction with the institution of the water and electric technologies, WPUR will execute three acquisitions in the month of December. One in the water technologies sector. One in the electric technologies sector, and one giving the company an operational footprint in East Africa where we plan to install and further refine technologies for subsequent global scaling.

The water technology acquisition is a proprietary method for sanitizing water. The electric technology acquisition is an off grid electric vehicle charging solution. In addition to bringing existing operations, the East African acquisition brings talent. Dr. Randell Torno, the current CEO of Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI) (OTC Pink: ALYI) is the majority shareholder of the East African operation, and he intends to join the WPUR board in conjunction with the transaction. Dr. Torno, through the East Africa acquisition, also brings an initiative to expand energy efficient cryptocurrency mining in Africa.

My name is Peter Pride, I am responsible for shareholder communications among other business development responsibilities. I look forward to hearing your feedback and answering your questions.

Thank you,

Peter

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.