Liberty helps SMEs get back to business

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a national roadmap to business and border openings across Australia announced, businesses in lockdown states can prepare for re-opening. But for many, a little help may be required to get back to business.

Leading non-bank lender Liberty has worked with business owners for almost 25 years and understands their myriad lending needs.

With a range of business loans to help businesses get operations back up and running, Liberty encourages business owners to plan ahead.

When planning for recovery and re-opening, businesses need to ensure they have considered the possible staffing, stock and operational challenges that may lie ahead.

From line of credit solutions to secured and non-mortgage secured business loans, Liberty has options for businesses that may require cash flow support or a little boost to expand resources.

Liberty also has a competitive offering of commercial loans for those businesses that may be looking to buy operating space or invest in commercial property.

Because Liberty takes a more personalised approach to business loan assessment. It can tailor solutions to suit the unique circumstances of each business, helping more of them secure the funds they need.

This flexibility means that Liberty can even help those with lower credit scores to find the right loan.

As one of the first non-bank lenders to join the initial SME Guarantee Scheme, Liberty also remains committed to supporting small business customers through the SME Recovery Loan Scheme finance option.

Liberty is here to help get more Australian businesses thriving and open for business again.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 872 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

Contact

Heidi Armstrong

Group Manager - Marketing and Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

