Australian Firefighters Calendar is Back for 2022 Supporting Homegrown US Charities

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Now in its 29th year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is back, producing six editions for 2022. As always, the favorite Cats, Dogs, Horse, Classic and Mixed Animal calendar featuring Australian wildlife will be on offer for the calendar's millions of supporters around the world.

Heating things up for the first time ever, the Summer edition calendar is now available, featuring firefighters enjoying the Australian beaches and having fun in the sun. The inaugural Summer calendar cover features Australia's fittest firefighter, Matt Haydon.

With a proud 29-year history of supporting worthy causes within Australia, it was time to begin to help those in need internationally.

This year, the Australian Firefighters Calendar is teaming up with a well-known U.S.-based organization, the Greater Good Charities. Sales of this year's calendar support Greater Good Charities' Rescue Rebuild program, which helps to renovate animal shelters, domestic violence shelters and homeless shelters to help pets and the people who care for them.

One of the projects the Greater Good Charities will be supporting will be the 'Lost Our Home' renovation. The project will be carried out by the Greater Goods Rescue Build team in conjunction with the Jackson Galaxy Project in which existing shelter rooms will be redesigned for animals requiring comfort after coming in from domestic violence situations.

"The Greater Good Charities is so excited to be partnering with the Australian Firefighters Calendar, we have been a huge supporter of their work through our social media channels for years now. This will be the start of a long-lasting partnership on charity projects across the U.S.," said Lesley Cave, director of Partnerships at Greater Good Charities.

For the first time in its 29-year history, the calendar will be printed outside Australia for the U.S. market. The calendars will be printed in Dallas, Texas, and distributed for the U.S., Canadian, South American and Asian supporters.

"The U.S. has been such a huge supporter of the Australian Firefighters Calendar over many years now," said David Rogers, Director of the Australian Firefighters Calendar. "We are so happy to be in a position to begin donating to U.S.-based charities now and into the future. To be partnering with an organization as well respected as Greater Good Charities is the opportunity we have been waiting for. It was really important to us that the product was printed in the U.S. by an American company, employing American workers. For the Australian Firefighters, it's really exciting to be involved."

The support from the Australian Firefighters Calendar to the U.S. follows a long history of goodwill between the two countries. Australians will never forget the overwhelming support received from the American people during one of the worst bushfires in recent memory. The money raised by U.S. fans went to support native Australian animals that were severely injured. One of the incredible local-Australian charities supported by the calendar donation was the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

From humble beginnings two years ago, a handful of passionate veterinary surgeons and nurses came together to establish Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital. Through the determination of the local community in Byron Bay, they were able to raise enough capital to build Australia's first mobile wildlife hospital.

"The support the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital received from the U.S. was phenomenal and it continues to this day. The funds have enabled us to start building another mobile hospital to support our wildlife in the event of further wildfires," said Stephen Van Mil, CEO of Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

"When the bushfires occurred earlier this year, I had a nine-week-old baby at home and felt helpless for all the wildlife that were affected. When this position popped up on my computer, I applied straight away as I felt I could really try and make a difference," said Dr. Bree Talbot, Wildlife Veterinarian at Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital.

The Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital is one of the many important native hospitals that the calendar will support again this year.

Click the link for 2022 hi-res calendar Images

Click the link for 2022 behind-the-scenes videos

The 2022 Australian Firefighters Calendar will also be supporting the following organizations:

Native Animal Rescue

Wildcare Inc

Safe Haven Animal Rescue

Australian Seabird Rescue

Fauna Rescue of SA

Healing Hooves

Thrive to Survive

Kids With Cancer Foundation

Currumbin Wildlife Hospital

