Appnovation’s Clarence Lee wins 2021 BC CFO of the Year Award

VANCOUVER, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation is proud to announce that Clarence Lee, Chief Financial Officer, has been awarded a 2021 BC CFO of the Year Award. The 2021 BC CFO Awards is an annual program to celebrate and recognize the invaluable contributions of financial leadership in companies and institutions.

The winners were nominated for their financial leadership of British Columbia-based companies and their particular impact during the pandemic.

The five recipients were selected by the judges in seven categories: Large Private Company, Large Public Company, Not-For-Profit, Publicly Accountable, Small Private Company, Small Public Company and Transformation Agent.

“The CFO plays a significant role in developing visions and strategies of companies in the current business environment,” said Arnold Leung, CEO of Appnovation. “Clarence is an exceptional leader, who has been instrumental in transforming our finance and legal department and implementing best practices as Appnovation’s business grew.”

Through Clarence’s leadership and insights, two equity financing deals were completed in 2019 and 2020 which helped to accelerate Appnovation’s growth and increased revenue by 50% in 2 years. His talent for building scalable structure, enabling cross-departmental collaboration and driving new standards within the finance team have supported the company’s rapid growth and global strategy.

Winning executives for 2021 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, and not-for-profits. Nominations were assessed by a panel of judges based on their proven ability to help companies grow through sound business principles, financial reporting, and strategic decision-making.

The CFO of the Year winners will receive their awards at an event November 29, held in conjunction with the annual Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Year celebrations.

