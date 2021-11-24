Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Owlet, Inc. (OWLT)

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against of Owlet, Inc. (“Owlet” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OWLT) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased Owlet common stock between March 13, 2021 and October 4, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On July 15, 2021, Sandbridge combined with Owlet Baby Care Inc., a company that designs and sells products and services for parents to proactively monitor the health and wellness of their children, and the combined company was renamed Owlet (the “Business Combination”).

On October 4, 2021, Owlet revealed that it had received a warning letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), which stated that “the Company’s marketing of its Owlet Smart Sock product . . . renders [it] a medical device requiring premarket clearance or approval from FDA.” Owlet has not obtained such clearance or approval. Moreover, the FDA “requests the Company cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock for uses in measuring blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate where such metrics are intended to identify or diagnose desaturation and bradycardia using an alarm functionality to notify users that measurements are outside of preset values.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $1.29, or 23%, to close at $4.19 per share on October 4, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume. As a result, Sandbridge investors who could have voted against the Business Combination and redeemed their shares at $10.00 per share suffered a loss of $5.81 per share.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Owlet was reasonably likely to be required to obtain marketing authorization for the Smart Sock because the FDA concluded it was a medical device; (ii) as a result, Owlet was reasonably likely to cease commercial distribution of the Smart Sock in the U.S. until it obtained the requisite approval; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Owlet during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the January 18, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .