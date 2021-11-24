ALYI Confirms $10 Million Base and $50 Million Stretch Revenue Targets – Details Next Week

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) (“ALYI”) today confirmed an initial $10 million base revenue target for 2022 and a stretch revenue target of $50 million previously announced this week on Monday.

ALYI Announces $10 Million 2022 Base Revenue Target And $50 Million Stretch Target

Management will present the revenue target plans in more detail next week, on Thursday, December 2nd.