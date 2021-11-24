PJET Reveals Key Talent And Relationships Behind Student Life Technology Strategy

Dallas, Texas, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priority Aviation, Inc. (OTC Pink: PJET) (“PJET”) today republished a letter emailed to those signed up on PJET’s website to receive alerts and notifications. The letter is included below. To receive future communications like this on in the future, signup at

Hi Everyone –

Thanks for signing up on the PJET website on our list to receive the latest info.

So sorry it took so long to get this first contact out to you. We had a few technical issues with our email server, but they are now resolved.

Fixing the email server issues was really a matter of allocating the time to do it.

We are a small core team launching a big idea. The team will grow as we gain momentum, but in the meantime, we will be doing some resource juggling.

The key team players are coming to us from ACI Conglomerated. ACI is the majority shareholder. They also own control of Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ).

The ACI partners are Steven Rash (CEO of USMJ), Brian Shibley (CEO of PURA) and Ed Bollen. Brian is also on the board of directors of Vaycaychella (OTC Pink: VAYK), and Ed is also the majority shareholder and president of a company called Alternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI). VAYK is in the short-term vacation property rental business and ALYI is in the electric vehicle business.

I’m sharing all this information to point out that while the core team is small, it brings a lot of talent, and it has access to some great synergistic resources.

The team also includes Barry Ginsberg. Barry is keeping the company current with all its OTC reporting requirements.

Grace Johnson has joined us to manage software development, and then you have me, Will Masters, and my general title is business development, and my job is to be a Jack of many trades, one of them managing communications.

Steve Rash is the CEO of PJET. Fans of the Bill Murry movie Stripes, will appreciate Steve as our leader and Sgt Hulka, Big Toe . Steve is in fact a U.S. Army Veteran in addition to being a small public company veteran with a valuable history of several CEO jobs on his resume.

Brian Shibley has lead the construction projects for VAYK and is now leading the construction projects for PJET’s brick and mortar college student housing pilot .

We’ve also tapped into VAYK’s software development experience and are using the same software development firm, Crowdbotic s, to develop our Student Housing by Owner (SHBO) App.

We’ve tapped into ALYI’s electric motorcycle developments through Ed Bollen for our PJET EV pilot.

We are pretty excited about the opportunities we’re building and looking forward to soon revealing more to you of what all we have under the hood. The App will be launching soon and we’re going to share brick and mortar renderings soon as well.

Thank you for signing up,

Will

