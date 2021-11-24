EqualOcean Founder Yuanpu Huang Receives Hurun US Innovation Award 2021

New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second annual Hurun US Innovation Outstanding Awards list has been released for the year 2021, containing a list of outstanding Chinese entrepreneurs in the United States. This year’s cohort hails from a range of innovative fields, with a specific focus on leaders that promote the globalization of Chinese companies.

The entire selection process took five months, with a total of 64 notable talents receiving a range of awards including a lifetime achievement award, outstanding contribution award, and great potential award. The lifetime achievement award was given to standout entrepreneurs like the founder of NVIDIA Jen-Hsun Huang, co-founder of YouTube Steve Chen, founder of Doordash Tony Xu, co-founder of Coursera Andrew Ng, and many others. The outstanding contribution award was given to talents including vice president of Amazon Audible Li Bolong, CEO of Outer Liu Jiake, founder of Amino Capital Larry Li, and founder of EqualOcean Yuanpu Huang.

About Yuanpu Huang

Yuanpu Huang founded EqualOcean in 2014 and the company has completed five financing rounds from venture capital investors since its establishment. Before EqualOcean, Yuanpu worked for several large institutions and firms like the United Nations in New York and Meituan. He received a master’s degree in international relations from China Foreign Affairs University and his MBA from NYU Stern School of Business. Yuanpu was awarded the Shanghai Youth May Fourth Medal in China in May 2019 and was selected as a member of the APEC China Business Council Digital Economy Committee in November 2020.

"Chinese entrepreneurs in the United States are bringing new energy to the market in North America. EqualOcean is proud to be a part of this growing ecosystem, and we look forward to building more partnerships in the coming years," noted Yuanpu Huang, Founder of EqualOcean.

About EqualOcean

EqualOcean is an information service provider and investment research company that aims to become a global platform for industrial innovation, with deep insights on a range of sectors in China including technology, consumption, healthcare, automobiles etc. EqualOcean helps Chinese brands expand internationally and enables global investors and ambitious corporations to better understand the Chinese market.

The firm provides comprehensive professional services, including industry research, investment analysis, innovation consulting, data products, corporate branding, and local market landing services. EqualOcean’s clients include Tencent, Alibaba, Meituan, JD.com, SenseTime, Foxconn, Amazon, Intel, Carlsberg, GSK, and many others.

EqualOcean launched its international website EqualOcean.com in November 2018 and opened its first office outside China in New York City in January of 2020. EqualOcean’s content, analysis, and insights are available across research database platforms like the Bloomberg Terminal, Refinitiv, SeekingAlpha, Factiva, and Tellimer. EqualOcean’s analysts have been regularly quoted by major international media outlets including New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and South China Morning Post.

China’s economic ascendency is viewed by many as inevitable, as the country’s economy is on track to become the world’s largest. How does the world view China’s rise? How will China adapt to and reshape the current international system? What kinds of business opportunities and risks will come to the fore? These are important questions that deserve constant consideration.















