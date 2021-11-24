Capgemini SE: Success of the 8th Employee Share Ownership Plan

English French

Media relations:

Victoire Grux

Tél. : +33 6 04 52 16 55

E-mail : victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Success of the 8th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, November 24, 2021 – Capgemini today announced the large success of its eighth employee share ownership plan with a subscription of 589 million euros.

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: “As a strategic partner for the digital transformation of large companies and organizations, the Group is recording strong momentum. The success of this new employee shareholding plan demonstrates the strong support of employees for Capgemini's strategy and ambitions."

This eighth employee shareholding plan was subscribed to by more than 49 000 employees in the 29 participating countries. This capital increase, aimed at associating employees with the development and performance of the Group, represents 2.1% of the Group’s issued share capital and will bring Capgemini’s employee share ownership to around 9% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of the employee share ownership plan published on September 14, 2021, 3,606,687 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 163.36 euros i.e. 87.5% of the reference price of 186.69 euros (as determined over a period of 20 trading days before November 3, 2021). The corresponding capital increase is scheduled for December 16, 2021.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of over 300,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported 2020 global revenues of €16 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Attachment