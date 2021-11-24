UPDATE – Sompo International Insurance appoints Eric J. Kox as Country Manager, Germany and strengthens Professional Lines underwriting team with the addition of Susanne Adam

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a global Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Eric J. Kox as Country Manager, Germany for its insurance operations in the country.



Julian James, CEO International Insurance said: “The expansion of our specialty offering in Europe, and particularly Germany, is an important strategic part of Sompo International’s plan for growth. Drawing on our strengths from around the world I believe we have a lot to offer clients and brokers here – financial strength, expertise in underwriting, a healthy risk appetite and a long-term partner approach.”

Thomas Brazil, CEO for Sompo International’s European entity said: “Sompo International has had a presence in Germany for over 30 years through our Japanese interest accounts as well as our Professional Lines team. We understand the market and will build on this foundation to bring a broader specialty offering including accident & health, crisis management, energy/renewables, general aviation and marine to Germany. Eric’s experience is perfectly suited to develop our German operation and collaborate across our organisation to bring the full capabilities of Sompo International together for the benefit of clients and brokers.”

Mr. Brazil added: “I’m also pleased that we continue to strengthen our Professional Lines team in Germany with the addition of Susanne Adam who joined us earlier this month, reporting to Udo Puetzer, under whose leadership we have made substantial progress in the last two and half years since we launched Professional Lines in the country. I wish both Eric and Susanne much success in their new roles.”

Mr. Kox joins Sompo International from AIG Europe S.A. and Ms. Adam joins from Marsh.

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries. For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

