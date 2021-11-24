MegaFans Closes $500K Seed Rounds With Launchpool Labs

ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands (British), Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaFans Ltd , a mobile esports marketing company, headquartered in Tortola, Virgin Islands (British), announced that they have closed their first pre-seed and seed rounds for $500K USD successfully, with Launchpool Labs' first cohort incubator program. The seed round was led by Alphabit and included participation from Launchpool Labs participants.

MegaFans Ltd joined the Launchpool Labs incubator program in September and is receiving strategic and technical support to help grow their global gaming community. Launchpool Labs ' incubator is a 90-day intensive development program focused on building communities and value around startups in the blockchain sector.

Launchpool CEO Richard Simpson says, "Megafans' offering of 'free to play' and 'play to earn' are highly sought after project attributes by our community. It is of no surprise to me the seed raise was a huge success and heavily oversubscribed. Everyone is very excited to see Megafans grow and go from strength to strength."

MegaFans Ltd previously announced that they distributed the world's first NFTs (non-fungible tokens), as prizes to players, from a mobile eSports platform. Megafans offers free-to-play and play-to-earn options ranging from quick-play contests to monthly tournaments with larger prize pools up to $10,000 (USD) per month. The pools scale up as community participation grows and players win virtual tokens that can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies, NFTs, gift cards or cash. MegaFans also uses a leaderboard format that features multiple tournaments simultaneously, to an infinite number of players globally, no matter what skill level or geo-location.

About Megafans

Megafans Ltd is marketing to the world's first mobile eSports community using blockchain, cryptocurrency and NFTs in a play-to-earn, gamfi environment for gamers and collectors, where 2.8 billion daily active users play, compete and win prizes. MegaFans Ltd licenses a turnkey, white label solution for mobile game publishers and developers, that increases monetization and retention by enriching the players' experience. Links to MegaFans social media and company channels can be found at https://linktr.ee/megafans

About Launchpool

Launchpool is a tokenisation crowdfunding ecosystem that offers project incubation, acceleration, and launch, and regulatory compliant guaranteed allocations for its 40,000+ retail community, and several partner funds: Alphabit, GBIC, Jun, Alpha Sigma Capital, FBG Capital, A195, Westridge Markets, Fomocraft Ventures.

Incubation is done via Launchpool Labs - early stage bespoke incubator, where projects build their MVP and minimum viable community.

Acceleration is provided via Launchpool Web3 Techstars Accelerator, a world-class accelerator with Techstars and Alphabit Digital Currency Fund.

Launchpool's pre-IDO launchpad offers regulatory compliant, private round-guaranteed allocations to over 20,000 KYC'ed retail community members.

Contact

Donald Lee

MegaFans, Ltd

Phone: +1 800-203-0102

Email: PR@Megafans.com

Related Images











Image 1: MegaFans Ltd NFT





MegaFans Ltd NFT









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment