DeNations Metaverse Collaborated With Donut Artist Jae-Yong Kim, Releasing Donut NFTs

HONG KONG, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There are doughnuts that you cannot take a bite of. It is a donut baked with ceramic, not flour. Inedible donuts are created by the artist Jae Yong Kim. Now, he is about to introduce a digital donut NFT instead of ceramic donuts.

The artist Jae Yong Kim held his first solo exhibition of ceramic donuts at the Blank Space Gallery in New York City in 2012. Since then, he has held many exhibitions all around the world. He successfully became one of the well-known Korean artists by closing exhibitions in South Korea as well, including Hakgojae Gallery Solo Exhibitions "Donut Fear," KIAF "Donut Madness!", and Shinsegae Gallery "SHOOT!"

Every donut is baked, colored, and glazed by hand, so identical donuts cannot exist. The core motto of Kim's donut artworks and the fundamentals of NFT Generative Art share common values, non-fungibility. DeNations learned that his donuts' uniqueness corresponded to the characteristics of Generative Art, leading DeNations' project to collaborate with Kim. DeNations will release a total of 25 digitalized Donut NFTs 'The Invincible Donuts: 25 Days of Colorful Journey' on 25 November 2021. To commemorate the first collaboration with Kim, DeNations and Kim decided to mint five NFTs per each Invincible Donut (total of 125 NFTs). Starting from 25 November, 25 different Donut NFTs will be released and dropped daily for 25 days excluding weekends. The Colorful Journey of Invincible Donuts ends on December 29.

DeNations is a blockchain-powered metaverse platform where you can own nations, build cities/civilizations, and earn tokens. The ownership of core assets, nations, cities, and civilization, is represented by Ethereum NFT (Non-Fungible Token). DeNations' NFTs are now on OpenSea Marketplace and DeNations was ranked fourth in terms of trading volume under the virtual world category (based on August 2021). Ten months after the DeNations project began, the sales of the Nation Ownership NFT surpassed $100,000. Furthermore, the total trading volume was more than $2 million as of the end of October, showing great results.

As DeNations is becoming notable every day, it has released an NFT Art platform called DeNations Art Chain, a decentralized ecosystem where talented and well-known artists can easily produce and trade valuable NFTs. Moreover, DeNations Art Chain seeks to encourage both collectors and investors to easily access artists' NFT artworks. If you buy the DeNations' Art NFTs, it is more than ownership of the NFT. Art Farming and Art NFT integration with DeNations metaverse are what differentiates DeNations from other platforms. Art NFT owners could earn consistent profits by registering NFTs on the DeNations metaverse platform. Therefore, both collectors and investors could take advantage of DeNations Art Chain to build wealth.

