Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Will Become Fully Decentralized to Mitigate Compliance Risks

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxim Nurov, Founder of the Digital Reserve Currency (DRC), published a Medium article where he laid out his vision for the future of DRC, on October, 15.



Maxim Nurov also discussed the current status of DRC and explained what makes it stand out.

First of all, DRC has fixed supply and deflationary economic model. The scarcity of DRC is embedded into the code and is essential for protecting against the token value depreciation in the future. All DRC token supply is currently in circulation and no new DRC tokens will ever be minted. The issuance of new tokens or any other changes in the token structure are restricted by the DRC smart contract.

Second, DRC is not managed or controlled by anyone. There are no large token holders who can manipulate the DRC market. No single wallet owns more than 2% of the total DRC supply. DRC token allocation is very well balanced and transparent.

Importantly, DRC did not conduct a token sale and never received any funds from investors. 100% of the total token supply has been issued directly to the secondary market. DRC network and governance structure are sufficiently decentralized. Nurov emphasized that a project like DRC should not be managed by a centralized team; stakeholders have faith in DRC and its sustainability because it is decentralized and censorship resistant.

And finally, DRC token has a unique use case because it provides access to the Digital Reserve, a decentralized platform where DRC holders can securely store DRC and preserve their capital. Digital Reserve is not a commercial project and does not collect fees from users. It was created to help people to hedge inflation risks and preserve capital in the efficient and cost-effective manner.

Digital Reserve Currency has strong fundamentals and has captured a unique market niche in the Store of Value (SoV) segment of the crypto economy. The combination of robust tokenomics and unique value proposition indicates that DRC is here to stay. However, to achieve global adoption, more people need to become knowledgeable about DRC and Digital Reserve vaults.

The trajectory of a DRC from negligible awareness to a global adoption is unlikely to be linear. Nurov mentioned that his concern is that some DRC token holders are focused exclusively on the price action. He hopes that over time, the perception of DRC will focus more on the long-term value proposition and less on the short-term performance.

The power of DRC is that no one can overtake, control, or change it. DRC token is fully developed and operational. DRC smart contract has been audited and cannot be altered. Decentralized Digital Reserve platform works completely autonomously. Because of these unique characteristics, DRC can become one of the most decentralized and compliant projects in the crypto space.

