Voltalia improves again in the Gaïa index of the best-performing French stocks on ESG criteria

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today that, for the fourth consecutive year, it has been included in the Gaïa-Index, the SRI (Socially Responsible Investment) stock market index developed by EthiFinance, which distinguishes the best performing French stocks in terms of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility).

The results of the Gaïa campaign, announced on November 15, confirm Voltalia's status as a responsible company and its management of CSR issues. For its fourth participation, Voltalia is ranked 84th among French stocks with the best extra-financial ratings out of a panel of 390 companies, and among the top five players in the “Utilities” sector.

Based on more than 170 extra-financial criteria (governance, social, environmental and external stakeholders), the rating assesses the degree of transparency and maturity of companies regarding their sustainable development policies, practices and performance.

At the end of the 2020 campaign, Voltalia obtained an overall score of 78/100 (for an average score in the sector category of 65/100). Its progress is steady (75/100 in 2019 and 71/100 in 2018) and highlights the concrete implementation of commitments made on issues such as health and safety, business ethics and the fight against climate change.

Voltalia's inclusion in the index also allows it to increase its visibility among SRI institutional investors.

"Our commitment to CSR has never been so important. We are very proud to see them recognized once again. They are at the heart of Voltalia's mission and determine our daily actions. I would like to thank all of our employees who, through their commitment, enable us to implement them" said Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

Gaïa-Index is the Sustainable Development reference index for French listed companies. Initiated by EthiFinance, the index selects midcap companies according to their extra-financial performance, notably with regards to the transparency and maturity of their CSR policies, practices and performance. Founded in 2009, the Gaïa-Index outperforms each year CAC 40 and CAC Mid & Small indexes.

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.9 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 10.7 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,230 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

