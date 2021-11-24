AltaLink wins fifth consecutive Canadian Electricity Association President’s Award for Safety Excellence

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fifth consecutive year, AltaLink has been awarded the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) President’s Award for Safety Excellence.



While working with new safety restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic, AltaLink employees continue to deliver top safety performance in serving the more than three million Albertans that rely on its transmission system.

“This award is thanks to the commitment of our employees to look out for each other, often in challenging conditions, so that everyone can go home safe at the end of the day,” said Gary Hart, AltaLink President and Chief Operating Officer. “I am very proud of the AltaLink team for how they continue to do the critical work that keeps the lights on in Alberta, while keeping safety top of mind.”

In March of this year, AltaLink employees achieved a significant safety milestone after completing one year without a recordable employee injury, and that performance continues today with a record of 603 days and counting.

The award is given to corporate utilities that achieve the top ranking in Total Recordable Injury Frequency (TRIF) among utilities of comparable size in generation, transmission, or distribution operations. AltaLink has been awarded the CEA President’s Award for Safety Excellence for transmission companies with 300-1,500 full-time employees.

Headquartered in Calgary, with offices in Edmonton, Red Deer and Lethbridge, AltaLink is Alberta's largest electricity transmission provider. AltaLink is partnering with its customers to provide innovative solutions to meet the province’s demand for reliable and affordable energy. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Energy, AltaLink is part of a global group of companies delivering energy services to customers worldwide.

For more information please contact:

Amanda Sadleir

Manager, Corporate Communications

AltaLink Management Ltd.

Phone: 403.585.7289

E-mail: Amanda.Sadleir@AltaLink.ca