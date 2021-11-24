Feed Ontario to release its annual Hunger Report on November 30th 2021

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Feed Ontario will release the findings of its 2021 Hunger Report on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021.



This year’s report discusses how the pandemic accelerated growing income insecurity and affordability trends, the impact of COVID-19 on food bank visitors with disabilities , and the barriers Ontarians face in realizing their right to food.

Embargoed copies of the 2021 Hunger Report will be available to journalists in advance. The embargo will lift on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 12:01am.

To request an embargoed copy, please email Teju Oladoyin at teju@feedontario.ca indicating that you accept the embargo conditions.

About the Feed Ontario Hunger Report

Feed Ontario’s Hunger Report is the only comprehensive, province-wide report on food bank use in Ontario. The report discusses poverty trends and factors driving the continued need for food banks in the province.

The 2021 Hunger Report is available to news media under an embargo that will end at 12:01am Eastern Time, November 30th, 2021.

About Feed Ontario

From securing fresh and healthy food sources to driving change through policy research and innovative programming, Feed Ontario unites food banks, industry partners, and local communities in its work to end poverty and hunger. Join us as we Feed Ontario and help build a healthier province. Every $1 raised provides the equivalent of 3 meals to an Ontarian in need. Learn more at: www.feedontario.ca

