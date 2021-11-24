ROMTech Teaming With Leading DME Provider in St. Louis

Brookfield, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROMTech has helped make the recovery process more manageable for knee and hip surgery patients using adaptive technology. This telehealth organization has recently teamed up with a new DME provider, ABF/ROMcare, from St. Louis, Missouri.





ABF/ROMcare is excited about teaming up with ROMTech. They believe the work that they have put into telehealth devices, like PortableConnect, will help many patients. ABF/ROMcare strongly believes that the passive motion that patients experience while using the PortableConnect helps them become active again.



Since launching PortableConnect, they have been interested in partnering with reliable, durable medical equipment providers. When ABF/ROMcare CEOs Jim Perry and Gabe Hearst learned about this device and how it was helping patients, they knew it would be the next big improvement to the world of knee and hip rehab. This is important because one of the essential steps of recovery is regaining strength.







ABF/ROMcare is an approved DME provider by Medicare, and they only team up with trustworthy companies. They are proud to hold a reputation as being one of the most reliable providers of medical equipment.







When ABF/ROMcare decided to team up with another company to provide medical equipment, they needed to ensure that the product was worth their attention. This company only works with organizations that are just as dedicated to improving how patients recover with durable medical equipment.





ABF/ROMcare believes that the ROMTech faster recovery plan is designed for a natural recovery. The ROMTech PortableConnect is designed to b therapeutic to patients by allowing them to move gently. Each session on this device is light and easy, which makes for a smoother recovery process.





ROMTech regains range of motion faster helping patients get back to their everyday lifestyle sooner than expected without relying on painkillers or other drugs. Patients have an easier time focusing on recovery using this device because it walks them through all of the steps. ROMTech’s PortableConnect also tracks the patient's key health metrics so the data can be shared with the patient's doctor.







One of the key features of the PortableConnect that stands out to the ABF/ROMcare is how easy it is for the patient to connect with their doctor to have convenient check-ups. PortableConnect is the future of recovery.







