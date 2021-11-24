GN Store Nord successfully signs issue of a 15-year GBP 40 million bond under its EMTN program

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW.



GN Store Nord A/S (“GN”) has today successfully signed a private placement issuance in a principal amount of GBP 40 million maturing on November 26, 2036 under its Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) program.

The Notes will be issued on November 26, 2021 with a coupon of 3.20% per annum and will be listed on Euronext Dublin.

The net proceeds from the transaction will be used for general corporate purposes.

BofA Securities are acting as Manager in connection with the issue.

NOT FOR RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ITS TERRITORIES OR IN OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY LAW

EXCEPT PURSUANT TO AN APPLICABLE EXEMPTION FROM THE REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS OF THE US SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE “SECURITIES ACT”), THE NOTES MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD WITHIN THE UNITED STATES OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, ANY UNITED STATES PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT) AND THIS DOCUMENT MAY NOT BE DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED STATES.

MANUFACTURER TARGET MARKET (MIFID II PRODUCT GOVERNANCE) IS ELIGIBLE COUNTERPARTIES AND PROFESSIONAL CLIENTS ONLY (ALL DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS). NO EEA PRIIPS OR UK PRIIPS KEY INFORMATION DOCUMENT (KID) HAS BEEN PREPARED AS NOT AVAILABLE TO RETAIL IN EEA OR IN THE UK.

For further information, please contact:

Investors and analysts

Henriette Wennicke

Vice President - Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 03 33

or

Rune Sandager

Director – Investor Relations & Treasury

Tel: +45 45 75 92 57

Press and the media

Steen Frentz Laursen

Vice President – Group Communication

Tel: +45 20 65 34 20

DISCLAIMER:

This announcement does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for the Notes and the Offering does not constitute a public offering in any jurisdiction. Offer and distribution restrictions apply – see the Base Prospectus dated 30 November 2020 relating to the EMTN Programme.

About GN Group

The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.

150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Attachment