NB Private Equity: Director/PDMR Shareholding

NB Private Equity Partners Limited

Notification of Transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

NB Private Equity Partners Limited announces that it has been advised that Wilken von Hodenberg, a Director of the Company, and Yvonne von Hodenberg, a person closely associated with Wilken von Hodenberg, have indirectly purchased 16,450 Class ‘A’ Ordinary Shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") through a holding of 25% each, respectively, in Taytimber Ltd (company no. SC542346).

Details of the transactions can be found in the Notification of Dealing Form below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Wilken von Hodenberg & Yvonne von Hodenberg

(indirect purchase through holding of 25% each in Taytimber Ltd).

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status

Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

NB Private Equity Partners Limited



b) LEI

213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted4

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each – A Shares

GG00B1ZBD492

b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares



c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) GBP 1,818 pence per share

Volume(s) 16,450





d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 16,450

- Price GBP 1,818 pence per share

- Principal Amount GBP 299,067.50



e) Date of the transaction

23 November 2021



f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market