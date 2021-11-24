Neovasc Granted Additional 180 Calendar Day Grace Period for Nasdaq Bid Price Compliance

VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc Inc. ("Neovasc" or the "Company") ( NASDAQ , TSX : NVCN) has received written notification (the "Nasdaq Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") informing the Company that in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), Nasdaq has granted an additional 180 calendar day period within which to evidence compliance with the $1.00 bid price requirement following the expiration of the current compliance period on November 22, 2021.



The Nasdaq Notice does not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market at this time. In accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has been provided an additional 180 calendar days, or until May 23, 2022, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the Company's common shares must have a closing bid price of at least US $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by May 23, 2022, the Company may face delisting.

About Neovasc Inc.

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. The Company is a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina. Its products include Neovasc Reducer™, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara™, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com .

Investors

Mike Cavanaugh

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.877.9641

Mike.Cavanaugh@westwicke.com





Media

Sean Leous

Westwicke/ICR

Phone: +1.646.866.4012

Sean.Leous@westwicke.com

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer