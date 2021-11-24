AN UPDATED PRENATAL TESTING PAMPHLET ABOUT DOWN SYNDROME FOR PREGNANT WOMEN AND NEW PARENTS

Denver, Atlanta & New York, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Down Syndrome Foundation (GLOBAL), National Down Syndrome Congress (NDSC), and National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic collaboration to co-publish the Prenatal Testing & Information About Down Syndrome pamphlet (PTP), an important and free resource. This is the first resource for expectant parents that is supported by all three national Down syndrome advocacy organizations.

The PTP was created in 2012 by GLOBAL and NDSC and was informed by the first national survey of pregnant women, OBGYNs, OBGYN nurses and genetic counselors. It was also reviewed by Down syndrome and other medical professionals. The content includes information about which prenatal tests are definitive and which are not, what parents and families can expect, early milestones, and resources. The PTP is available in English, Spanish and Icelandic.

“We are so pleased that NDSS President & CEO Kandi Pickard and her team have agreed to join us in supporting the PTP,” says Michelle Sie Whitten, GLOBAL President & CEO. “Together we can do so much more – translation into many more languages, more conference representation, and distribution to medical offices, Down syndrome organizations, and families.”

Shauntel Neal-Howe, President of the Board of NDSC agreed, “This is a wonderful collaboration of national organizations and great step forward for the Down syndrome community. We look forward to working with both GLOBAL and NDSS on this very important initiative.”

“NDSS is working collaboratively with our colleagues to support the entire Down syndrome community,” says Kandi Pickard, President & CEO of NDSS. “We are excited to work with our friends at GLOBAL and NDSC. Hopefully this is just a start!”

