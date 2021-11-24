AAADistributor.com Releases List With Best Black Friday Home Improvement Sales

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2021 Black Friday deals event is this week, and many retailers offer early sales to entice shoppers to record-low prices of the year. AAADistributor.com is scouring through all the early offers in the Home Improvement categories to bring the best Black Friday deals that are happening today.

Shoppers can check the links for all the best Black Friday home improvement deals from favorite retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco, Wayfair, USA Distributor, and many more:

AAADistributor.com Black Friday Deals List: Kitchen and Bath up to 50% Off List Prices

Remodeling a kitchen or a bathroom will probably cost more than double in 2021 because of the supply chain breakdown. The commercial supply chain that each year brings over $1 trillion of consumer goods from Asia is clogged. No one knows how to overcome this supply chain issue. The unfortunate result is a rapid increase in prices across all industries and product categories along with shortages of products.

This 2021 Black Friday is going to be interesting to watch because many stores have held back the sales due to this supply chain issue, to make sure the inventory is accumulated for the Black Friday sale events.

Hundreds of lists get published for this event, but many of them focus on electronics, TVs, iPhones, and other more popular items. Very often, the home improvement category is at the very end. Many retailers offer early sales to entice shoppers to record-low prices of the year. AAADistributor.com is reviewing all the early offers in the Home Improvement categories to bring shoppers the best Black Friday deals that are happening today.

Check back often for updates to the list in the days leading up to Friday, so the best deals can be snagged on home improvement products, before the big day. Also, check back for Cyber Monday online home improvement deals post, coming this week!

