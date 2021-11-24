Earnhardt Auto Centers Is Sponsoring a 'Drive-Up Photos With Santa' Event at Earnhardt Lexus

PHOENIX, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, Santa Claus will visit Earnhardt Lexus, and a photographer will be taking pictures, compliments of Earnhardt Auto Centers. This is the second annual "Drive-up Photos with Santa" event at the Phoenix, AZ, dealership, and it is a free service to area children and their parents.

"Last year, we created this drive-up event in response to adhere to Covid protocols, and we discovered it was a real hit with parents and kids alike," said Bull Earnhardt, General Manager of Earnhardt Lexus. "It's just pure joy to see how the children respond to Santa, and the staff at our Earnhardt family dealership really loves this free event. So we decided to invite the public again this year."

It should be noted that Santa will be available only from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, December 5. It is strongly encouraged that parents register through Eventbrite to ensure their spot. When drivers arrive, they will form a vehicle queue until they reach the designated unloading spots.

"Our dealership already serves many families thanks to the popularity of such SUVs as the Lexus RX," said Bull. "We have heard from parents that it is a struggle to enjoy time with Santa in a regular store. As such, they wanted a different setting where their children could meet Santa Claus with less hassle and still capture those fond memories without sacrificing quality."

To make it easy to receive the pictures, the professional images will be available in a hi-res digital download after the event. Parents will receive information on how to access their free pictures when they are at Earnhardt Lexus for the event.

To achieve a convenient, no hassle experience for the parents, drivers and their families will remain in their cars until directed to the designated unloading parking spots. They will be allowed to exit the car to visit with Santa and to have their picture taken by a professional photographer. Time constraints may mean that only one pose or sitting per family may be taken.

"We hope this visit with Santa gives a lot of joy to area kids this year," said Bull, grandson of E.A.C. founder Tex Earnhardt. "On behalf of the Earnhardt family, we extend all our good wishes this holiday season."

