Cross Medical Group Introduces the SaltFacial®

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skin sometimes needs extra care to unblock pores, hydrate dry areas, and remove dead, flaky cells that cling to the surface. Facials are an important part of any skincare routine designed to prevent signs of aging and reduce acne breakouts. The SaltFacial®, which the Philadelphia area’s Cross Medical Group began offering in October, is a new, three-step skin rejuvenation technology that enhances the tone, texture, and color of the skin. For skin that appears to be dull, washed out, tired-looking, and uneven, SaltFacial® can restore a brighter, healthier complexion. Starting this fall, treatments are available at special introductory pricing.



As opposed to other types of skin resurfacing treatments, The SaltFacial® is an all-natural procedure that can be tolerated by any skin type in any season. It addresses a variety of skin conditions, including acne and acne scarring, psoriasis, eczema, sun damage, stretch marks, enlarged pores, fine lines and wrinkles, uneven texture, and uneven pigment.

Salt is a natural exfoliant that has numerous benefits for skin, hair, nails, and teeth. It has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, is soothing and balancing, decreases inflammation, brightens, strengthens, and holds hydration by helping the skin to retain water. It is rich in minerals that support hydration and build up the skin barrier. Salt also deeply cleanses the pores.

The three-in-one SaltFacial® technology is designed to restore the natural beauty of the skin. The first step involves exfoliating with pure, microfine, organic sea salt. Next, an aesthetic ultrasound treatment improves circulation in the skin while nourishing it with topical add-ons. Finally, LED phototherapy is used to further rejuvenate the skin by stimulating collagen creation. The LED phototherapy can also treat acne.

This medical-grade treatment is so gentle that it won’t cause trauma or post-treatment redness. As there is no suction and it uses a closed loop of pressure, this facial causes fewer side effects than other similar skin resurfacing technologies.

Discover more about minimally invasive skincare procedures, including The SaltFacial®, from the Philadelphia area-based Cross Medical Group. They also provide other non-surgical cosmetic procedures, including injectables and laser treatments, as well as plastic surgery. Call (215) 561-9100 or submit a contact form to request a consultation and learn more about pricing and availability.