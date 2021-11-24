Earnhardt Auto Centers Announces the Fourth Annual 'Free Photos With Santa Event' at Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Children and their parents are invited to a special holiday event at Rodeo CJDR in Queen Creek. Santa will be available for pictures from 4 to 6 p.m. on December 8, 9, 15 and 16, compliments of Earnhardt Auto Centers. Rounding out the activities, there will be a free hot cocoa bar and a train ride.

"Our dealership is excited to have Santa visit us again this year," said Heath Wacker, manager at Rodeo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram. "This is the fourth time we've been able to host St. Nick at our dealership."

Adding to the fun, Rodeo CDJR staff will provide a hot cocoa bar, and Earnhardt Auto Centers is sending the No Bull Express. This is a fun ride for children to add to their excitement in this special season.

The No Bull Express is a trackless train that will cruise around the large dealership parking lot. It will be free to visitors on a first-come, first-served basis, during event hours only.

"Over the last three years, we've heard from parents that they appreciate the opportunity for their children to see Santa Claus in a low-key setting away from the mall or big box store," said Heath. "We try to create welcoming surroundings where children can feel comfortable and create those special holiday memories right here in Queen Creek."

The event is completely free. It repeats four times in December to give more families a chance to visit with Santa Claus. Following the event, families will be able to download a free hi-res digital photo of their children's visit with Santa Claus.

Free tickets via Eventbrite are the best way to ensure time with Santa Claus. Due to time constraints, only one pose/sitting per family will be taken.

"At Rodeo CDJR, our staff has been busy making room for the addition of the new Wagoneer brand," said Heath. "We are happy to slow down a bit, give the gift of Santa photos to area families, and see the season through the eyes of children."

