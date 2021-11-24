All Marriott branded hotels in Ottawa and Gatineau are providing free rooms to support CHEO!

OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Book a CHEO Dream Room at any Marriott branded hotel on December 11, 2021 and 100% of the room revenue will be donated to the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).



“What a chance for our guests to enjoy a special holiday hotel stay and at the same time know that all the room revenue is going to support a great cause. Perhaps it is time for a date night or a shopping spree and dinner out?” said Ross Meredith, GM of both The Westin Ottawa and Delta Hotels by Marriott Ottawa City Center.

“Marriott hotels have been fundraising for CHEO for over 20 years and have raised close to $400,000,” says Kevin Keohane, President and CEO, CHEO Foundation. “Their grass-roots fundraising initiatives raise thousands every year for urgent needs. The staff have held BBQs, auctions, root beer float days, bicycle and skate rentals – all to raise money for the kids at CHEO. Thank you for your unwavering dedication and creativity.”

The initiative was launched last year as recognition that corporate fundraising had slowed significantly during the pandemic and yet the Children’s hospital needs were increasing during this same period. Our hoteliers were all looking for new ways to support both CHEO and our community and are thrilled about this initiative.

Mark your calendars for December 11th and book a room through the CHEO Dream Room link to support this great cause: https://www.marriott.com/event-reservations/reservation-link.mi?id=1637681830325&key=CORP&app=resvlink.

ABOUT MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of roughly 7,900 properties under 30 leading brands spanning 138 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com , and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram .

MEDIA CONTACT

Kaitlyn Elgie

Dual Marketing Manager

The Westin Ottawa | Delta Hotels by Marriott™ Ottawa City Centre

kaitlyn.elgie@marriott.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b62680fd-8c82-419a-9d95-e6b6564e709b