One World Universe, Inc. Updates Shareholders on the Upcoming MVP Movie

“As the NFL season is in full swing, our first investment in Nate Boyer and his MVP movie is gaining attention. The NFL recently had a segment highlighting the charitable MVP organization, which stands for Merging Vets and Players, and was the inspiration for the actual movie. I am excited to work with Nate on this project. It is an honor to be a part of a project that helps our military brother and sisters but also bold enough to tackle the sensitive issue of mental health, substance abuse and even suicide, not only within the military but also within our community of ex-professional athletes,” stated CEO Jerry C. Craig.

MVP’s mission is to “Support Our Warriors” with the tagline “For Some, the Biggest Battle Begins After the War or the Game is Over.” One can read more about this wonderful organization by visiting http://vetsandplayers.org or watching a short video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s0AP6dWiSzU

Currently entitled “MVP”, which again stands for Merging Vets & Players, features cameos from NFL greats such as Michael Strahan, Howie Long, Tony Gonzalez and a star-studded celebrity cast. The movie takes a deeper look into the sensitive subject of suicide, a tragedy that happens way too often amongst our military veterans as they transition into society as a civilian. Nate Boyer plays a retired Marine living in a shelter known famously as “The Barracks” in Hollywood, California, who struggles to get off the street, find a job and a home. An ex-NFL star now dealing with being a civilian himself, no longer in the limelight, he too must deal with the day-to-day struggles of accepting and transitioning to his new life outside of sports. The two men find camaraderie on the sweat stained mat of a gym. After Boyer’s character loses his best friend due to suicide, the ex-NFL star accepts the responsibility of protecting Boyer’s character from doing the same. They are two fighters, from different fields, with a similar battle at home. Two people, searching for a purpose and a reason to live.

The film, which has been completed and produced by Sly Stallone’s Balboa Productions, is about the genesis of the nonprofit MVP which Nate Boyer co-founded alongside Jay Glazer. Combat vets and former professional athletes often struggle greatly with transition once the uniform comes off. One would never compare war to playing a pro sport, but Nate Boyer did both and he could tell you that the locker room, camaraderie, brotherhood, structure and issues with identity loss are remarkably similar.

The company has received numerous requests for more transparency in regard to OWUV’s involvement and projections. Under the financing agreement, the company shall be entitled to recoup their original Investment Contribution, along with approximately 16.67% of worldwide gross after all invested parties recoup their original investments. Although projections are difficult to gage, similar independent films in the industry, which also had modest budgets, have seen great success in the past such as The Wrestler (2008 - $6M budget/$44.7M gross worldwide), Garden State (2004 - $2.5M budget/$35.8M gross worldwide), Into the Wild(2007 - $15M budget/$56.6M gross worldwide), Good Will Hunting(1997 - $10M budget/$225.9M gross worldwide), The Fighter(2010 - $25M budget/$129.1M gross worldwide), and Hurt Locker(2009 - $15M budget/$49.2M gross worldwide) are just a few potentially comparable movies in which similar success could deliver a rewarding return for the company and its shareholders.

One World Universe recently announced it plans to enter the Metaverse space along with 2 additional acquisitions, all announced by year end, with its first announced by the end of November. Over the last quarter, management has positioned themselves to expand upon their holdings to add value to both the company and its shareholders. The team has had multiple meetings with entrepreneurs, celebrities, and large shareholders to discuss a wide array of business opportunities.

About Merging Vets & Players (MVP)

Merging Vets & Players (MVP) is a free weekly program for combat veterans and former professional athletes who gather once a week to work physically and mentally as individuals and as a team. MVP is a community that allows our members to lean on one another while navigating the labyrinth of transition, creating a new team to take on the challenge once the uniform comes off after service/sport.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

