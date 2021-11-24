Associa Community Management Corporation Promotes Debbie Smith to Human Resources Manager

Chantilly, VA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) recently promoted Debbie Smith to human resources manager.

Ms. Smith has been a valued member of the CMC family since 2000, managing the hundreds of branch and client employee payroll. With her recent promotion to the executive regional team, she will lead employee recruitment, oversee coaching and development, manage employee relations, and administer employee benefits and wellness. Ms. Smith will also oversee the payroll administrators for CMC and two other Associa branches, Select Community Services, and Legum & Norman.

“At Associa, we maintain a focus on cultivating the best talent and creating leaders who can successfully develop strong teams. Promoting Debbie is one step in achieving that goal,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa CMC president. “For more than 20 years, Debbie has been a trusted team member. We know she will continue to be a great asset to our employees and their professional experience in her new role.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

