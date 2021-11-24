Best CBD Black Friday Sales & Deals in 2021: Available Now From Balance CBD

San Francisco, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- AAXLL Supply Co, D.B.A Balance CBD announces that Black Friday deals are here — and this year on November 26th https://www.balancecbd.com/ is hosting a BOGO (Buy One Get One Free) sale that applies to their entire award winning product lineup.



Whether you’re shopping for your wellness needs or crossing items off your holiday list, you’ll find buy-one-get-one free incentives on everything from Full Spectrum CBD oils to infused topical creams, and mouth-watering vegan gummies!



Read on to learn more.

Best Black Friday Deals From Balance CBD

FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE – NATURAL 5000 mg $94.99

Balance CBD Full Spectrum oils are vegan, gluten-free, made without cruelty, and created from simple ingredients; just pure hemp derived CBD and organic liquid coconut oil. The 5000 mg bottle provides incredible value, and with a buy-one-get-one free sale, you can get 10000 mg of CBD oil for just $94.99. Versatile and effective — these oils are a favourite for dealing with daily stress or aches and pains.

Black Friday Sale: Shop Balance CBD Full Spectrum Oil

FULL SPECTRUM CBD OIL TINCTURE – NATURAL 2500 mg $74.95

Balance CBD carries Full Spectrum tinctures from 500 mg to 5000 mg bottles. The 2500 mg bottle also offers incredible value and just like the 5000 mg bottle, it’s organic, simply formulated, and made from non-GMO hemp. The 2500 mg bottle sells for $74.95! Balance CBD has a 30-day money back guarantee on all products - so you really get to see how the product can benefit you!

Black Friday Sale: Shop Balance CBD Oil Tinctures

CBD GUMMIES – MIXED VARIETY PACK $34.95

Looking to try CBD without any cannabis taste? Balance CBD's Gummies marry delicious fruit flavors and high-quality CBD to create a product that’s effective and satisfyingly sweet. The mixed variety pack sells for $34.95, featuring 5 great flavors, and 300 mg of CBD per package. Gummies are easy to dose, and they make for an excellent gift. These #1 rated gummies are vegan and made with real fruit juices!

Black Friday Sale: Shop Balance CBD Gummies

CBD CREAM FOR MUSCLE RELIEF – 300MG $34.95

Looking for a muscle cream that’s fit for celebrities? Balance CBD Cream for Muscle Relief was actually included in the celebrity gift baskets at the Golden Globe Awards. Formulated with nanotechnology to quickly penetrate the skin — the cream delivers fast relief and it’s applied effortlessly to skin. Packages feature 300 mg of CBD and the pleasant aromas of menthol, lavender, and rosemary.

Black Friday Sale: Shop Balance Topical Creams

Black Friday FAQs



When Is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday is always the fourth Friday of November, following thanksgiving. In 2021, Black Friday occurs on November 26th.

What Is Black Friday?

Depending on where you look, you’ll hear many different stories about the origins of Black Friday. There’s nothing official about the day, it’s simply become synonymous with one of the biggest retail sales of the year.

Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Deals?

Most retail stores have jumped on board with Black Friday, and chances are you can find a wide variety of Black Friday sales online or at in-person stores. The best Black Friday deals are found online, without lineups or crowded storefronts.

Which Stores Have the Best Black Friday Deals?

It’s hard to say which stores can offer the best Black Friday deals, though the best Black Friday sales include two for one deals and not just a percentage off of the regular price; which might not be the regular price.

When Does Black Friday End?

The length of a Black Friday sale depends on the business you’re buying from; some sales end at 11:59 pm on November 26th, and others might extend all the way through to Cyber Monday. If you’re planning to buy a product on Black Friday, investigate the offer in advance.

About Balance CBD



Balance CBD is a marketing leading distributer of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products. Balance CBD products are consistently recognized as some of the best in the country. As well as delivering best in class wellness products Balance CBD is dedicated to supporting local communities across America.



In March 2021 Balance CBD joined leading brands such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc, McDonald's Corporation and Kroger Company to encourage and reward Americans with incentives to fight the Coronavirus outbreak. Balance CBD supports students with a scholarship via its Cannabis Cares initiative and provides frontline health workers with care packages. If you know a frontline worker who could use a care package full of CBD products you can submit to https://www.balancecbd.com/coronavirus#donation-form



Lastly, Balance CBD still continues to fight alongside individuals and corporations across the country such as Oprah Winfrey, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Apple Inc in supporting America’s Food Fund. The fund aims to make sure everyone has access to food, visit https://www.balancecbd.com/americas-food-fund to learn more. The fund is less than $900,000 way from reaching its goal of $46,000,000.

About AAXLL



AAXLL is a pioneering cannabis tech company that creates market leading brands. Through proprietary technology AAXLL’s brands such as Balance CBD and Dani Pepper are able to command the digital search ecosystem and deliver innovative, doctor formulated products to the ever-expanding legal markets worldwide. AAXLL can be contacted via email at info@aaxll.com or by phone at +1 (209) 267-2204.

