Blue Diamond Resorts offers exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings throughout the Caribbean

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the holiday season, starting today guests can take advantage of web-exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday savings and escape to Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts for a luxurious getaway.



As we continue to see a strong return to travel from international markets to the Caribbean islands, so does consumer demand to the luxury all-inclusive resorts within those regions, especially during key travel periods. As such, this is a great opportunity for vacationers desiring a luxury getaway for less, whether traveling with the whole family, celebrating with friends, or craving a romantic retreat for two, to take advantage of these limited time-only savings before the sale ends December 2, 2021.

Located in some of the most sought-after vacation destinations in Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, Antigua, and Grenada, Blue Diamond Resorts offers something for every traveler and travel need. The epitome of luxury, the best of all-inclusive getaways can be seen with Royalton’s All-In Luxury® promise firsthand. Royalton combines upscale resorts with world-class amenities, modern-day conveniences like All-In Connectivity™ for free resort-wide Wi-Fi, and family-friendly offerings such as non-motorized water sports to deliver unparalleled levels of comfort and service. Customers traveling to the Caribbean for a holiday designed for the stars will revel in Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts’ curated entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia. Guests can also enjoy internationally inspired cuisine, modern wellness facilities including PUMPED and PH Spa, a surf simulator, and splash parks in the resorts’ dedicated kids zones.

Singles, couples, and friends seeking an adults only escape can choose from one of Royalton’s adults-only brands – including Hideaway at Royalton and Royalton CHIC – or Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts’ first adults-only destination, Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort – Adults Only. Guests have access to a ‘resort-within-a-resort’ style getaway at select properties, delivering exclusive pool and beach areas, specialty restaurants, and preferred accommodations, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Royalton and Planet Hollywood Beach Resort properties. Guests aged 18+ in search of an effervescent, all-inclusive social-vacation experience can “Party Your Way” at Royalton CHIC, elegant lifestyle resorts situated on the beachfronts of Cancun and Punta Cana, while still enjoying Royalton’s signature All-In Luxury® experience.

For a full list of pricing and resort details, visit Royalton Luxury Resorts and Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts. Prices vary by property and reflect a per person, per night rate. By booking their all-inclusive vacation direct, guests can earn Marriott Bonvoy points upon request.

About Blue Diamond Resorts

Since its inception in 2011, Blue Diamond Resorts has curated an impressive portfolio encompassing 45 properties, exceeding 15,000 rooms in ten countries. Taking a proactive approach to differentiating brands under each market’s demands, the resort management company caters to a range of budgets and interests from adult-only elegant getaways to fun-filled family vacations. Award-winning, All-In Luxury® Royalton Luxury Resorts offers signature amenities including All-In Connectivity™, modern Sports Event Guarantee™ and in-suite wellness elements. Royalton Luxury Resorts’ adults-only sub-brands include Hideaway at Royalton, an adults-only experience with exclusive dining and preferred accommodations, plus the stylish lifestyle resorts, Royalton CHIC, located in the Caribbean’s best beachfront locales. In Jamaica, Grand Lido Negril provides those over 21 with an upscale and luxurious naturist vacation along with a secluded shore for the utmost privacy. Memories Resorts & Spa offers a vacation designed to impress the entire family, featuring a popular kids club with famous themed characters, Toopy & Binoo™, while Starfish Resorts provides amazing value for customers in convenient locations. Planet Hollywood Hotels and Resorts invites guests to Vacation Like A Star™ with an engaging and interactive experience, plus famous pop culture items from iconic movies, music and sports. Mystique by Royalton, a boutique-style resort collection, offers personalized vacations in strikingly beautiful locals full of endless adventures. Now aligned with Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio, guests at our 21 participating properties will continue to receive impeccable customer service at the highest standard and can earn and redeem points with Marriott Bonvoy.

To learn more about Blue Diamond Resorts, please visit www.bluediamondresorts.com.

