Crypto Has Gone to the Animals This GivingTuesday

Boston, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOUR PAWS, the global animal welfare organization, announces Pawthereum has offered to match donations to FOUR PAWS’ Boston-based office up to $50,000 for GivingTuesday and CryptoGivingTuesday. Pawthereum is a community-run crypto project that gives back to animal shelters and advocates for the well-being of animals in need.

Celebrating the organization’s biggest cryptocurrency donation to date, FOUR PAWS is preparing for an exciting kick off to the giving season. This year, FOUR PAWS collects donations towards the expansion of a key Rescue and Adoption Center for dogs in Siem Reap, Cambodia. This facility is one where FOUR PAWS housed 61 dogs after Cambodian authorities seized a minivan on the way to a slaughterhouse back in February. FOUR PAWS’ #ProtectMillions campaign aims to end the dog and cat meat trade in Southeast Asia, and Giving Tuesday provides the perfect holiday to tackle such an important global issue.

“GivingTuesday is always a huge giving holiday for us here at FOUR PAWS, but this year is special as we can match this incredible generosity from Pawthereum,” said Claire LaFrance, Communications Director for FOUR PAWS. She continued, “Ever since we entered the world of cryptocurrency, we have been blown away by the community’s dedication to change and philanthropic evolution. The Giving Block and cryptocurrency charity projects like Pawthereum are leading the charge!”

#GivingTuesday and #CryptoGivingTuesday is held annually on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving and this year is on Nov. 30th.

It is a global movement born as an alternative to the consumerism of Black Friday and Cyber Monday and fueled by the power of giving. The presence of philanthropy in the cryptocurrency communities is abundant. #CryptoGivingTuesday trended last year as the biggest annual occasion for crypto fundraising and giving and is the official start of #Bagseason, the fundraising season that runs the month of December and inspires crypto giving.

FOUR PAWS began accepting cryptocurrency back in August of this year through the platform, The Giving Block. The Giving Block makes it easy for nonprofits to accept cryptocurrency donations like bitcoin while also offering donors a more tax efficient way to support their favorite causes. The company works with over 800 nonprofits and aims to process $100m in cryptocurrency donations in 2021.

“As a proud cat dad to a rescue kitty, I love to see the continued impact of crypto philanthropy ensuring animal welfare globally: Huge thanks to the Pawthereum community for their support of FOUR PAWS to help to create a world where we all treat animals with respect, empathy and understanding,” Said Michael Earley, Head of Research & Nonprofit Outreach at The Giving Block.

FOUR PAWS vision is to end the brutal dog and cat meat trade in Southeast Asia which would save an estimated 10 million cats and dogs- often pets- from being stolen, trafficked, and killed per year. By expanding this facility, making room for more dogs, creating spaces for potential adoptees, FOUR PAWS anticipates many more lives will be saved.

To donate to FOUR PAWS, visit their GivingTuesday page here, or with over 50 cryptocurrencies here.

