Pool Corporation to Present at The 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

COVINGTON, La., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pool Corporation (Nasdaq:POOL) announced today that Peter D. Arvan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Melanie Housey Hart, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the 2021 Stephens Annual Investment Conference at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Nashville, TN. The presentation will occur on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at 1:00 PM Central Time and will be in a ‘fireside chat’ format consisting of a short presentation followed by Q&A. Informational materials used during the conference will be posted on POOLCORP’s website on the morning of the conference.



Pool Corporation is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOLCORP operates approximately 410 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 national brand and private label products to roughly 120,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com.

CONTACT:

Curtis J. Scheel

Director of Investor Relations

985.801.5341

curtis.scheel@poolcorp.com