Canadian Net REIT Announces Its Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2021, a 13% Increase in Its Per Unit Distributions for 2022 and Q1 2022 Monthly Distributions

MONTREAL, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: NET.UN) Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (“Canadian Net” or the “Trust”) announces its results for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021, an increase in its per unit distributions for a 10th consecutive year, and monthly distributions for the months of January, February and March 2022.



RESULTS

For the quarter ended September 30th, 2021, Canadian Net reported recurring funds from operations ("Recurring FFO") per unit of $0.145 compared to $0.127 per unit for the quarter ended September 30th, 2020, an increase of 14%. Recurring FFO was $2,790,255, an increase of 50% relative to $1,864,681 in Q3 2020. During Q3 2021, the Trust’s property rental income was $4,885,412 compared to $3,219,366 in Q3 2020, an increase of 52%. Net Operating Income was $3,725,787 compared to $2,477,609 in Q3 2020, an increase of 50%. Canadian Net recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $11,192,478, or $0.583 per unit, compared to $2,139,737, or $0.145 per unit in Q3 2020.

For the nine-month period ended September 30th, 2021, Canadian Net reported Recurring FFO per unit of $0.435 compared to $0.361 per unit for the comparable period in 2020, an increase of 21%. Recurring FFO was $7,848,006, an increase of 53% relative to $5,139,573 for the same period in 2020. During the 9-month period ended September 30th, 2021, the Trust’s property rental income was $14,020,771 compared to $9,286,366 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 51%. Net operating Income was $10,417,458 compared to $7,126,776 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 46%. Canadian Net recorded a net income attributable to unitholders of $17,636,921, or $0.978 per unit, compared to a net income of $8,773,525, or $0.616 per unit for the same period in 2020.

DISTRIBUTIONS

Starting in January 2022, the annual distribution will go from $0.30 to $0.34 per unit, representing an increase of 13.3%. With this increase, Canadian Net’s distributions have increased 172% since its first distributions in 2012, representing a compounded annual growth rate of 10.5%.

Canadian Net announces that it will make monthly cash distributions of $0.0283 per unit, representing $0.34 per unit on an annualized basis, on January 31st, February 28th and March 31st, 2022, to unitholders of record on January 14th, February 15th and March 15th, 2022, respectively.

COLLECTIONS

During Q3 2021, Canadian Net collected 100% of its rents.

Jason Parravano, President and CEO says: “Q3 marked an important milestone for the REIT as we completed our first ever bought deal equity financing which will position us for growth headed into 2022. In addition, I am proud today to announce our 10th consecutive distribution increase. This increase highlights our ability to continue to execute on not only per unit FFO growth but per unit cash flow growth, with the ultimate goal of delivering returns to our unit holders.”

The tables below represent other financial highlights as well as the reconciliation from net income to FFO for the periods ended September 30th, 2021, and its comparative period. This information should be read in conjunction with the Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30th, 2021, and Consolidated Financial Statements and MD&A for the quarter ended September 30th, 2020.

SUMMARY OF SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

9 months Periods ended September 30 2021 2020 Δ % Financial info Property rental income 14,020,771 9,286,366 4,734,405 51 % Total revenue 14,020,771 9,296,656 4,724,115 51 % Net income and comprehensive income 17,636,921 8,773,525 8,863,396 101 % NOI (1) 10,417,458 7,126,776 3,290,682 46 % FFO (1) 7,820,191 5,149,863 2,670,328 52 % Recurring FFO (1)(2) 7,848,006 5,139,573 2,708,433 53 % AFFO (1) 7,234,005 4,747,684 2,486,321 52 % EBITDA 21,336,069 10,334,813 11,001,256 106 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) 10,716,808 7,074,997 3,641,811 51 % Investment properties 225,342,146 140,230,496 85,111,650 61 % Adjusted investment properties (3) 268,241,443 171,615,448 96,625,995 56 % Total assets 254,507,121 159,169,429 95,337,692 60 % Total mortgage/loans/long term debt (4) 118,970,214 73,912,110 45,058,104 61 % (including revolving line of credit) 118,970,214 79,247,110 39,723,104 50 % Total convertible debentures 8,228,420 3,004,263 5,224,157 174 % Total equity 123,207,391 74,303,173 48,904,218 66 % Weighted average units o/s - basic 18,030,472 14,239,993 3,790,479 27 % Amounts on a per unit basis FFO 0.434 0.362 0.072 20 % Recurring FFO 0.435 0.361 0.074 21 % AFFO 0.401 0.333 0.068 20 % Distributions 0.225 0.192 0.033 17 % (1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures" (2) Recurring FFO excludes ''Other revenues'' as presented on the Consolidated Financial Statements (3) Adjusted Investment Properties includes the Trust’s proportionate share of value of investment properties owned through joint ventures; Refer to Note 4 Properties) and Note 5 ([1] value of developed properties, [2] leased properties and [3] properties under development) in Canadian Net’s financial statements (4) Excludes convertible debentures

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO FFO

3 months 9 months Periods ended September 30 2021 2020 Δ 2021 2020 Δ Net income (loss) attributable to unitholders 11,192,478 2,139,737 9,052,741 17,636,921 8,773,525 8,863,396 Δ in value of investment properties (6,794,914 ) 101,944 (6,896,858 ) (10,002,310 ) (2,261,029 ) (7,741,281 ) Δ in value of investment properties in joint ventures (1,335,437 ) (573,653 ) (761,784 ) (616,951 ) (998,787 ) 381,836 Unit based compensation (1,905 ) (66,046 ) 64,141 308,546 38,404 270,142 Δ fair value adjustments on derivative financial instruments (277,250 ) 85,924 (363,174 ) 473,220 (602,281 ) 1,075,501 Accretion of lease payments 7,283 6,898 385 21,554 20,414 1,140 Income taxes - 167 (167 ) (789 ) (383 ) (406 ) Realized loss on sale of an investment property - 180,000 (180,000 ) - 180,000 (180,000 ) FFO(1) 2,790,255 1,874,971 49 % 7,820,191 5,149,863 52 % FFO per unit 0.145 0.127 14 % 0.434 0.362 20 % Other expenses (revenues) - (10,290 ) 10,290 27,815 (10,290 ) 38,105 Recurring FFO(1) 2,790,255 1,864,681 50 % 7,848,006 5,139,573 53 % Recurring FFO per unit 0.145 0.127 14 % 0.435 0.361 21 % Distributions 1,446,381 940,929 505,452 4,063,714 2,755,753 1,307,961 Distributions per unit 0.075 0.064 17 % 0.225 0.192 17 % FFO per unit - after distributions 0.070 0.063 13 % 0.209 0.170 23 % Recurring FFO per unit - after distributions 0.070 0.063 13 % 0.210 0.169 24 % Distributions per unit as a % of FFO per unit 52 % 50 % 2 % 52 % 53 % (1 %) Recurring FFO per unit 52 % 50 % 2 % 52 % 53 % (1 %) Weighted avg. units o/s Basic 19,186,564 14,726,689 4,459,875 18,030,472 14,239,993 3,790,479 (1) See appropriate sections for reconciliation to the closest IFRS measure and section "Explanation of non-IFRS financial measures"



About Canadian Net – Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

