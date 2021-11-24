Quorum Reports Q3 2021 and YTD Financial Results

Record Total Revenue of $9.2 million on 14% growth rate



$6.6 million of Recurring SaaS Revenue

$2.4 million of Recurring Services Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA1 Margin of 16%

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (QIS:TSXV) (QuorumInformationSystems.com), a SaaS software and services company that provides essential software that vehicle dealerships rely on for operations throughout North America, today reported Q3 2021 and year-to-date financial results for the third quarter ending on September 30, 2021. Financial references are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. Please refer to the MD&A and Financial Statements posted onto SEDAR related to non-IFRS measures and risk factors.

“We are happy to report record total revenue and are pleased with our overall revenue growth for this quarter, which was well balanced between adding new rooftops and cross-selling new software and services to current clients,” stated CEO Maury Marks. “With ongoing supply chain challenges, emerging online sales channel opportunities, and expanding competition, our vehicle dealership clients need our software to protect and grow their business while maximizing profits. We are encouraged by current market conditions and total addressable market available to Quorum Information Technologies solutions.”

Consolidated Results for Q3, 2021 & Year-to-Date

Q3 2021 % Change Q3 2020 YTD 2021 % Change YTD 2020 Total Revenue $ 9,201,600 14% $ 8,085,348 $ 26,830,594 19% $ 22,539,580 Recurring Revenue $ 8,976,508 15% $ 7,778,853 $ 26,079,167 21% $ 21,631,691 Gross Margin $ 4,307,880 18% $ 3,659,992 $ 12,093,433 21% $ 9,973,961 Gross Margin % 47 % 45 % 45 % 44 % Total Operating Expenses $ 4,470,561 21% $ 3,681,373 $ 12,966,077 15% $ 11,277,639 EPS (Loss) -$ 0.002 -$ 0.005 -$ 0.010 -$ 0.019 Net Loss -$ 143,930 60% -$ 358,296 -$ 696,103 50% -$ 1,383,568 Adjusted EBTIDA $ 1,451,712 -1% $ 1,464,650 $ 3,846,083 13% $ 3,410,823 Adjusted Cash Income 2 $ 726,303 -24% $ 961,756 $ 1,766,037 6% $ 1,661,315

Q3 2021 Financial and Business Highlights



Total revenue increased by 14% to $9.2 million in Q3 2021 compared to $8.1 million in Q3 2020.

SaaS revenue increased by 11% to $6.6 million in Q3 2021 compared to $5.9 million in Q3 2020.

Recurring services revenue (BDC) revenue increased by 30% to $2.4 million in Q3 2021 compared to $1.9 million in Q3 2020. Strength in this category was driven by new solution features and by a strategic partnership with AutoCanada.

Recurring revenue was 97% of total revenue for the quarter compared to 96% reported in Q3 last year.

Total Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) from SaaS of $26.2 million as of September 30, 2021.

Total annual recurring services revenue (BDC) of $9.7 million as of September 30, 2021.

Gross margin increased to $4.3 million and 47% of total revenue in Q3 2021 compared to $3.7 million and 45% of total revenue for Q3 2020. Gross margin increased by 18% as compared to Q3 last year, growing at a faster pace than revenue growth which is a result of scaling the business.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16%, down from 18% reported in the previous Q3.

Including cash of $7.5 million, total net working capital as of September 30, 2021 decreased to $7.6 million from $9.1 million as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $1.5 million that is due to the $1.5 million prepayment of principal and interest on its BDC Capital Loan facility in April 2021.

SaaS-based operational KPIs are as follows:

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 YoY

Growth Sequential

Growth Dealer Rooftop Count - Canada 904 898 882 2% 1% Dealer Rooftop Count - US 128 127 129 - - Dealer Rooftop Count - Total2 1,032 1,025 1,011 2% 1% MRRPU $2,116 $2,091 $1,950 9% 1%

Monthly recurring revenue per unit (MRRPU) implies that, as of the end of Q3, 2021, each dealership (Dealer Rooftop) represents approximately $25.4K of SaaS ARR.

Conference Call Details

Maury Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Marilyn Bown, Chief Financial Officer will present the Q3 2021 Quarterly Results at a conference call with concurrent audio webcast, scheduled for:

Date: Thursday, November 25, 2021 Time: 11:00 am MT Dial-In #: Toll-Free North America: 1 (844) 967-3741 Webcast Link: Q3 2021 Quarterly Results Conference Call (Webcast)

The Q3 2021 Quarterly Results Investor Presentation, a replay of the conference call, and transcripts of the conference call will also be available at www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.



About Quorum Information Systems

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solution.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management, and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information, please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

_____________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) – Net income (loss) before interest and financing costs, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gains and losses, one-time acquisition-related expenses and restructuring fees.

2 Adjusted Cash Income (non-GAAP) – Adjusted EBITDA less capitalized salaries and overhead.

2 Dealer Rooftop Count – Total for Q3 2020 has been adjusted to correct prior period Dealer Rooftop Count – Canada. Dealer Rooftop Count – Total and MRRPU were previously reported as: Q3 2020 total rooftop count of 1,045 and MRRPU of $1,886.

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/648c4003-a257-44de-a2ad-69b88e7c3ebf