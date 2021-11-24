HashiCorp Cloud Platform Now Available in Asia-Pacific Regions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HashiCorp ®, a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced that the HashiCorp Cloud Platform (HCP) is now available in Asia-Pacific and Japan. HashiCorp Consul, Vault, and Packer are now available as managed service offerings for organizations across the APJ region, with hosting sites in Australia and Singapore.



HashiCorp currently provides three products on its cloud platform. HCP Consul, a cloud service networking and service mesh offering, HCP Vault, a cloud security automation product, and HCP Packer, a multi-cloud build management product. Each solution is offered as a fully managed service operated and supported by HashiCorp experts, designed to help reduce the operational burden for enterprises and accelerate their transition to the cloud.

“Running applications on cloud infrastructure helps enterprises transform their businesses, but creates challenges from infrastructure complexity, skills shortages, and the new types of security threats they face,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO of HashiCorp. “Our customers and community in Asia-Pacific have been asking us for help to make it easier to get started with and to operate our products. With the HashiCorp Cloud Platform, we do the heavy lifting for them, making it much simpler for customers to get up and running with our products. We expect HCP to help organizations across the region to more quickly achieve their digital transformation initiatives.”

For enterprises working to deliver the business value of cloud but struggling with these skills and staffing shortages, HashiCorp products on HCP are designed to minimize operational burden, and allow organizations to focus on feature delivery and subsequently deliver more value to the business faster.

HCP enables faster and more flexible deployments of fully managed Consul and Vault offerings, with a vision to deliver managed offerings for all HashiCorp products across all cloud providers, enabling a consistent workflow to effectively operate multi-cloud environments. The HashiCorp Cloud Platform is available with initial support on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

"We are pleased to support HCP Consul and HCP Vault on AWS,” said Deepak Singh, vice president, compute services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Customers can immediately realize automation benefits with HCP Consul, a production-ready, fully managed service mesh solution, which will help users to connect and secure connections between AWS workloads faster and with fewer resources via push-button deployment of fully managed clusters pre-configured for development and production."

Together, HCP Vault and HCP Consul are key pieces of a zero trust security approach to cloud management and operations. HashiCorp enables zero trust security by placing trusted identity at the core of critical pieces of modern security automation: machine authentication and authorization, machine-to-machine access, human authentication and authorization, and human-to-machine access.

Customer Adoption

The Warehouse Group is the largest retail group in New Zealand with six core brands and 250+ stores. As part of an initiative to digitally transform and improve time to market, they chose to leverage the power of HCP Vault to automate cloud security.

"By using a solution which helps manage, store, and access the secrets for the workloads on cloud, we were able to reduce the overhead and complexity which otherwise needs DevOps expertise,” said Matt Law, Chapter Lead, DevOps, The Warehouse Group. “HCP Vault's zero effort readiness and ease of use made cloud security automation simple for The Warehouse Group."

About HCP Consul

HCP Consul is a production-ready, fully managed service mesh and service networking offering. Including both the open source and enterprise versions of Consul, HCP Consul is designed to help organizations discover and securely connect any service, across any runtime platform. Unlike self-managed solutions, HCP Consul is designed to reduce the operational complexity of implementing a service discovery solution or running a secure-by-default service mesh. HCP Consul is available for individuals looking to consume Consul on-demand via self-service or as a shared service for large-scale enterprises.

HCP Consul offers platform-agnostic secure service networking and simplified service discovery across environments, which include Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (EKS), Amazon Elastic Container Service (ECS), Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2), and other AWS application environments using a Consul multi-platform service mesh.

About HCP Vault

HCP Vault is a HashiCorp-managed service to help protect workloads and sensitive data across any environment. Including both the open source and enterprise versions of Vault. HCP Vault secures, stores, and tightly controls access to tokens, passwords, certificates, and encryption keys for protecting secrets and other sensitive data.

HCP Vault enables organizations to leverage all of the security and power of Vault without the overhead and complexity, maintenance, and associated costs. It provides faster and more flexible deployments, fully managed upgrades, backups, and monitoring, so organizations can focus on adoption and integration. HCP Vault provides clusters to fit into any environment and workload, and will offer flexible packaging to fit developers, development teams, and organizations of different sizes.

About HCP Packer

HCP Packer is a cross-cloud image gallery for Packer. It uses metadata to track machine images, iterations of those images, as well as the builds associated with them. DevOps teams can dynamically update builds regardless of which hypervisor or cloud the build is associated with.

Organizations of all sizes can use HCP Packer to track all builds associated with every iteration of an image. Using this metadata, they can trigger base image updates to both downstream images and across provisioning pipelines.

Availability

HCP Consul and HCP Vault are both generally available with hourly and annual pricing. To get started, visit cloud.hashicorp.com/pricing . HCP Packer is available in public beta.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is a leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows and a standardized approach to automating the critical process involved in delivering applications in the cloud: infrastructure provisioning, security, networking, and application deployment. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, Nomad™, Boundary, and Waypoint™ were downloaded approximately 100 million times during the fiscal year ended January 31, 2021. Enterprise and managed service versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-datacenter functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 90 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

