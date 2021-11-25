Celebrating Canada’s nature leaders: Canadian Museum of Nature announces winners of the 2021 Nature Inspiration Awards

English French

OTTAWA, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Museum is proud to announce the winners of its national Nature Inspiration Awards for 2021, which were presented during a virtual ceremony this evening.



These annual awards, now in their eighth year, recognize individuals, businesses, and not-for-profits that show leadership, innovation and creative approaches to sustainability to connect Canadians with nature and the natural world.

The 2021 winners include:

Lisa Mintz, a community organizer from Montreal, Quebec, for advocacy in spearheading conservation and protection of urban greenspaces;

Autumn Peltier, a teen in Ottawa, Ontario, for activism about access to clean water in First Nations communities;

SmartICE, based in St. John’s, Newfoundland, for integrating traditional knowledge with technology in Arctic communities to monitor changes in sea-ice;

The Canadian Wildlife Federation, in Ottawa, for its national Wild Outside program that motivates youth to connect with nature in urban communities;

Sustainable clothing manufacturer and retailer tentree, in Vancouver, British Columbia, for its innovative approach to incorporating the planting of trees into its business model;

The Kingfisher Interpretive Centre Society, in Enderby, British Columbia, for its volunteer-led educational programs about salmon conservation; and

Ken Jewett, from the rural community of Mulmur, Ontario, for philanthropy and nature advocacy towards the revival of native Canadian maples.



The 2021 awards covered seven categories: Youth (aged 17 and younger), Adult, Not-for-Profit (small to medium), Not-for-Profit (large), Sustainable Business, Community Action and Lifetime Achievement.

“At a time when we are confronting impacts of the pandemic, as well as broader challenges to the protection of biodiversity, it’s inspiring to recognize these amazing individuals and groups,” says Meg Beckel, President and CEO of the Canadian Museum of Nature. “Whether the impacts of their efforts are local, regional or national, all of their innovative projects provide hope in guiding us towards a sustainable future.”

Videos about each of the 2021 recipients can be viewed at nature.ca/awards.



A jury selected the winners after paring down the applications to a shortlist of finalists. Winners receive $5,000 that they can ”pay forward” to a nature-related program of their choice.

The 2021 awards were supported by presenting sponsor, Facebook; media partners The Globe and Mail and the Walrus; and category sponsors: the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (Youth); BDO Canada LLP (Adult); Ontario Power Generation (Not-for-Profit, small to medium); Polar Knowledge Canada (Not-for-Profit, large); Nasco Building Cleaning Inc. (Community Action) and The Mosaic Company (Sustainable Business).

