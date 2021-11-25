The World's Exclusive Crypto Coin Launches at LATOKEN Exchange on the 26th November 2021

DELAWARE CITY, Del., Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEOWNS Coin is a project that will be listed on LATOKEN Exchange, a global exchange with daily trading volume of $288.84 million. The IEO will commence on Friday, 26 Nov. 2021.

This project will allow anyone to invest in an ecosystem that will build capital ownership in individuals and business section entities globally, making this the first zero cost economy blockchain technology built for the global marketplace.

The listing price during the pre-sale period is only 3 ETH per 1,000 tokens - significantly lower than what buyers would have paid buying into similar projects during their token sale periods.

The New Instant Messaging App, WeownomyChat is officially to launch on 26 Nov. 2021. All transactions will be done exclusively in WEOWNS with WeownomyPay to also act as a payment gateway for users who will earn using the platform and merchants who wish to transact globally without paying fees. With an expected 2 million downloads after the launch, this new chat app expects 4 billion users over 2022-2024 resulting in zero cost economy powered by blockchain technology.

The next evolution of blockchain

Zero Cost Marketplace 2.0 will be the first decentralized, free to use and open source marketplace that will not require any fees or commissions from sellers or buyers for transactions completed on the platform.



There are no barriers to entry such as high cost of living in a particular country or access to banking services, which means people can participate regardless of their geographic location and level of economic status.

The Zero Payment Economy will provide a complete infrastructure for a more accessible, more connected global Zero Economy Cost system with no transaction fees, making it possible for anyone to participate in the new era of blockchain-powered commerce without any upfront investment or payment.

It's an open-source Zero Cost Marketplace that fosters innovation by providing free development tools and services to build any type of product or service without fees or restrictions on usage (free-of-charge).

Free-of-charge transactions will create an interconnected economy where everyone is welcome to participate, making it easier than ever before to trade goods and services globally.

As a decentralized system, the WEOWNS High Value Zero Payment Economy will have no central point of failure or control which means that it is immune to censorship, fraud, downtime and third-party interference.

The world's first Blockchain-powered by Artificial Intelligence that facilitates an open-source ecosystem in which developers create products and services with no transaction costs at all - so they can be available to everyone, everywhere

Accessing our ZERO COST MARKETPLACE 2.0 BLOCKCHAIN FOR THE WOLRD is an opportunity for people worldwide to become independent by owning their time and their money without relying on any third party or payment provider.

The revolution of social media.

There are many social media apps that offer features like chatting with friends but these usually come at a cost that could put an undue burden on those who need the most support such as low-income families, single parents etc. Now there is finally WeownomyChat app out there that doesn't ask users for anything in return apart from logging into it every day so they can earn up to $6 per week just by using the app like any other user would.

Now anyone can Chat daily with their friends and family from all over the world, knowing that each day you're earning $1 just for logging in, as well as up to $6 in WEOWNS per day if you chat regularly throughout the day.



By simply downloading the app on any device, logging in with one's email address or mobile number, anyone can start chatting and receive WEOWNS which one can redeem for cash.



Users will be able to use their time on WeownomyChat as a currency and spend it how they want - shopping online or offline, ordering food delivery, renting a car or booking flights - without ever paying anything out of pocket.



The first user-owned social media app that rewards users for using it with a high value zero payment economy that enables the user to purchase products and services free of charge.

Chatting will pay users instantly in WEOWNS, allowing them to withdraw their earnings when they reach over $100 worth!

This is more than just another social media platform - this is an opportunity for users to generate income by being part of a new type of economy that benefits everyone, not just those at the top.



For those companies who want to stay relevant as WeownomyChat moves into the future, it's important to explore this technology now ahead of any competition when it comes time for a change over from traditional platforms like Whatsapp or Wechat because what better way is there than being part of an exciting new tech that empowers its users.



World-First! A trillion-dollar idea that could change the world.



The world is increasingly interconnected and interdependent, but our economies are still siloed by borders and controlled by central governments who have failed to adapt their economic models to reflect this new reality.



It's time we had a way to fund public goods that doesn't rely on capitalism, or worse yet, centralized government.



Weownomy is about decentralizing ownership of public goods so that all people can participate in financing them on an equal basis, thereby ensuring they are funded sustainably and at scale without depending on donations or government subsidies.



The Zero Cost MarketPlace which will enable any individual or organization to purchase products and services from any other individual or organization without incurring transaction fees or charges on top of their purchases - it's huge.



The world needs more Public Goods, this is why Weownomy have created the first-ever cryptocurrency to fund them and make it easy for everyone to do so.

The CEO of Weownomy, Ssemakula Luyima, has revealed that Vitalik Buterin has been sent 1 Billion WEOWNS as a utility token to fund public good. This is an important experiment in ensuring that "We have a way for people who don't have the same privilege and opportunity to do things for themselves." he said.



At present, there is no general-purpose infrastructure for funding public goods outside of government taxation or philanthropy from billionaires such as Bill Gates or Elon Musk who fund things like water sanitation projects where one day there could be billions more people living without access to clean drinking water due to climate change etc...



The goal of Zero Cost Economy is not only to provide funding for public goods but also making sure that these goods are accessible by everyone at no cost - eliminating barriers of entry.



About WEOWNS



WEOWNS https://weowns.global/ is a new currency that was created to address the shortcomings of Bitcoin. WEOWNS is designed to be used as an incentive for people who want to do good in their communities, not just mine bitcoins. WEOWNS incentivizes entrepreneurs and users to act with kindness towards one another by building trust through commitments made. This means that any user or entrepreneur who follows the precept should generally be expected to be more successful than otherwise, because they will have earned more WEOWNS.

About Weownomy

Weownomy Platform Corporation, Incorporated in the State of Delaware https://www.weownomy.global is launching a subscription-based, open and participatory platform. A new redefined social network that facilitates people's participation in the democratic process of defining their own rules for their future, generating an ownership structure where every person has rights to share in the proceeds generated by this new economy and hence true economic equality.

Media

Ssemakula Peter Luyima

ceo@weownomy.global

President and CEO

Weownomy Platform Corporation



