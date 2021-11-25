RFOX VALT Metaverse Sets New SHOP Auction for Its Upcoming Gaming Quarter

Ho Chi Minh , Vietnam, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, metaverse builder RFOX announced the launch of the newest quarter of its upcoming RFOX VALT metaverse: Arkamoto, a gaming-inspired virtual space that is also open to all businesses. To spearhead this launch, RFOX VALT has set the auction of 25 available SHOPs in the gaming quarter on December 9, 2021.

The RFOX VALT is a fully immersive, virtual reality-driven retail and entertainment experience in the metaverse that combines gaming elements, bringing together the best-in-class of crypto through NFTs and real-world applications of e-commerce, gaming, entertainment, and more.

RFOX formally unveiled the RFOX VALT in September 2021, when it launched the RFOX VALT SHOP Auction in the metaverse’s arts-inspired quarter, Callinova. During this auction, all 25 SHOPs, or virtual spaces dedicated to metaverse-based shops for various businesses, were sold for a total of 29,503,803 RFOX, which was worth USD 1.4 million at the time.

Arkamoto, the newly-introduced gaming quarter of the RFOX VALT, is named after the combination of the words “arcade,” in reference to popular gaming machines in public venues, and “Nakamoto,” after Satoshi Nakamoto, the pseudonym of the creator/s of Bitcoin. Aside from the SHOPs available for auction, Arkamoto will also have several areas dedicated to gaming and live e-sports tournaments in the RFOX VALT metaverse.

During the upcoming SHOP auction for the RFOX VALT’s gaming quarter, a total of 25 SHOPs will be available for sale to interested parties. Auction winners will get their SHOPs in the form of NFTs, which will give them access to tools for customizing their 3D SHOPs with different interior designs and textures, as well as managing their NFT assets on sale.

For this round, SHOPs will be available for sale in exchange for ETH, which will be used as the cryptocurrency of choice for the auction. RFOX intends to use the ETH collected from the auction to buy back RFOX from the market.

Ben Fairbank, CEO and Co-Founder of RFOX, said: “The metaverse will change the way we will interact with people, shop for products and services and experience entertainment. We are excited to welcome the newest participants of the metaverse through our SHOP auction for the Arkamoto gaming-inspired quarter of the RFOX VALT. Together, we will be the pioneers that will have a key advantage as the world capitalizes on metaverse technology in the coming years.”

About RFOX

RFOX is a metaverse builder based in Southeast Asia, with a mission to be the global leader in immersive metaverse experiences focused on retail, media, gaming, and rewards, through the RFOX VALT metaverse. The company has built the RFOX ecosystem of products and solutions that include online games, white-label NFT platforms, crypto-financial products, digital media platforms, and more. Its main token is RFOX, the digital asset that fuels the RFOX metaverse ecosystem and its immersive technology.

Website: https://www.redfoxlabs.io