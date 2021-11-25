Why Brisbane venues need to take advantage of 3D virtual modelling now

BRISBANE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For a long time, digital marketing has been the premier way for venues to market to potential customers - but events and venue hire experts HeadBox reveal that there's a new way for venues to level up their digital marketing game. This leading venue hire company is reaching wider audiences and boosting clients' conversions by utilising 3D modelling technology - a feature they assert every function room Brisbane-wide needs.

3D virtual modelling allows prospective customers to tour a venue in a comprehensive, realistic way - as though they're standing in the venue themselves. HeadBox 3D technology utilises the innovation of Dolls House 3D, which allows function rooms Brisbane-wide to embed into the 3D virtual tour other valuable information like brochures, menus, booking policies, floor plans and more.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, venues have had to find new, creative ways to market their services to customers. Although many restrictions have eased and Australians are enjoying a sense of freedom, HeadBox explains that many are still hesitant to leave their houses unnecessarily. The beauty of HeadBox 3D is that interested customers can tour the entire venue without having to leave their home.

This also bodes well for marketing to international companies based out of an overseas global head office. HeadBox explains that many international clients book from an offshore office - HeadBox 3D allows them to view venues before booking to take any guesswork out of the equation. This often results in repeat customers for many venues.

HeadBox 3D has revealed function venues Brisbane-wide that use HeadBox 3D have seen an increase of up to 48% more digital engagement and up to 7% more conversions since utilising the technology. According to HeadBox, this is the technology that professionals in venue hire Brisbane-wide and beyond have been waiting for.

HeadBox urges event planners and venue owners to stay ahead of the curve and implement the technology now. For more information on function rooms hire, contact HeadBox today on marketing@headboxaustralia.com

