Servcorp NYC Virtual Office Space Cost for 2022 Released for Business Owners

New York, United States , Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Servcorp, a global provider of Virtual Office Space in NYC, has updated its pricing packages with custom solutions for entrepreneurs, small business owners, and corporations.

Additional details are available at https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/new-york-city/

Due to the explosive growth in demand for mobile working environments, Servcorp is ideally positioned with business centers in 4 prime buildings in NYC, including the infamous One World Trade Center, 17 State Street, 667 Madison Avenue, and 1330 Avenue of the Americas.

Additionally, Servcorp offers 150 prestigious locations in Class A buildings worldwide with fully serviced offices and conference room rentals.

Servcorp, founded by Alfred Moufarrige, is a pioneer in the virtual office industry. Since their beginnings in 1978, they have expanded globally with affordable workspace solutions for thousands of businesses. Their fully serviced business centers cater to entrepreneurs and small to midsized businesses seeking a flexible work environment in prestigious locations.

Due to the rapidly changing business environment with demand skyrocketing due to mobile working and technology growth, their clientele now includes large companies seeking fully-serviced coworking spaces for their employees.

The cost of a Servcorp NYC Virtual Office Address is extremely attractive especially considering the extensive suite of custom a la carte business services. Services available at each location include call answering, mail forwarding, virtual assistant, hourly rentals for meeting rooms and boardrooms, and daily office rentals.

The monthly cost of an NYC Virtual Office begins at $89.60 with numerous custom packages.

The Servcorp One World Trade Center business center in Downtown Manhattan is located on the 85th Floor with spectacular, panoramic, 360-degree views. The flexible workspaces feature a grand reception area, lounges, hot desks, conference rooms, and private offices. Learn more at https://www.servcorp.com/en/virtual-offices/prices-locations/new-york-city/one-world-trade-center/

Pricing begins at $131.20 for the Virtual Address Package. Other options include a Virtual Office Package at $239.20 per month and a premium package at $420.00.

One World Trade Center is one of the most important buildings in the world. It’s a symbol for New York, and it’s where business happens. A virtual office solution at the Freedom Tower includes everything a business needs with high-quality service. Services include professional receptionists, mail handling facilities, and even meeting rooms.

Servcorp at 17 State Street, located at Battery Park, has a virtual office address priced from $79.20 per month. Servcorp’s virtual offices provide access to all the luxuries that come with having private offices, including high-speed internet access and meeting rooms for presentations and brainstorming sessions. Plus, 24/7 access to their workspace so businesses can work whenever it suits them best.

Servcorp midtown location is 1330 Avenue of the Americas. Also referred to as 6th Avenue, this prime location is at 54th Street near Rockefeller Center. A Virtual Office is priced at $89.60 per month with a daily cost of $2.70. For less than the price of a latte, a business has access to an iconic Midtown Manhattan Office Building with a full suite of services.

For entrepreneurs and businesses seeking a prime location in Midtown near the Upper East Side, Servcorp Virtual Office Packages at 667 Madison Avenue begin at $89.60 with an annual cost of $1,075.20. The growth of businesses seeking a flexible workspace without an expensive, long-term commitment is the future of business environments for small and large companies.

A location at a Servcorp Business Center is cost-effective. There is no need for a business to spend money on space they don’t use. Additionally, companies have access to 9 USA locations and 150 global locations to collaborate with entrepreneurs, freelancers, and executives.

For more information and details about Servcorp virtual office space cost in NYC, visit https://www.servcorp.com/en/

Website: https://www.servcorp.com/en/