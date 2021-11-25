Men’s Parka Jackets And Winter Coats – Best Black Friday Sales Canada 2021

Montréal, Canada, Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Frank And Oak, an eco-friendly clothing company operating across the United States and Canada, has launched the Plateau parka, an ideal winter coat available in a variety of colours and sizes.

With the newly launched Plateau parka, customers have access to a sturdy and versatile garment that also offers an elegant, vintage-inspired look, and a sustainable make. It features side entry pockets, an adjustable toggle on the hood, three inside pockets, waist adjustment, zip closure, and more. The product is available in black, walnut, and Atlantic green, and comes in sizes XS, S, M, L, XL, and XXL.

More details are available at https://ca.frankandoak.com/pages/mens-sustainable-winter-outerwear

The plumes of the new parka’s jacket lining are made from 100% recycled polyester in accordance with Frank And Oak’s environment-friendly beliefs. Though the parka does not use any animal-derived materials, its recycled fibres mimic the warmth and style of natural down.

A growing worldwide awareness of the dangers of climate change demands that clothing companies produce garments in a responsible fashion. Sadly, not all are willing to do so, and the environmental damage caused by industrial malpractices continues to be significant.

Frank And Oak follow a variety of policies to ensure that they are among those contributing to a better, safer world. The company uses recycled wool in their product range, with old garments shredded down and spun into new yarn. Amongst Frank And Oak’s goals is the encouragement of zero waste both inside and outside the company, and increasing their use of renewable energies.

The parka is a heavy-duty water repellent product and has a 20K/20K water resistance and breathability rating, meaning it can resist up to 20,000mm of water per square inch and can release up to 20,000g of vapour per square meter.

Frank And Oak prides itself on adopting an ecological, sustainable outlook. With purposeful designing, the company aims to bring to the public products that are innovative, long-lasting, and made with a light eco footprint.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The devastating impact of climate change has made us conscious that we all have an active role to play in our collective future. Today, we are more than ever committed to fighting for our planet and will continue to set an example as best we can by offering better sustainable products.”

More information is available at https://ca.frankandoak.com

