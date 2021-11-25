Miracle Movers of Durham Announces Special Offers for the Season

Durham, NC, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miracle Movers of Durham are pleased to announce special offers this season along with free moving estimates. This leading moving company in Durham is offering exclusive discounts on both moving and packing services. Customers can now save up to 25% off on packing and save up to $100 on any move above $1500. This is a fully licensed and insured company and hence customers can without a doubt hire them for their upcoming move. Local residential move or a long-distance move, these Durham movers are equipped to handle a move of any size and any distance. They are the most efficient moving companies in Durham NC. The company does not believe in contractors or third-party workers. All their staff members are full-time employees and most of the location managers are family members.



Miracle Movers of Durham

For several years now, Miracle Movers in Durham have been exceeding their expectations and set their own standards. This is one of the major reasons why more and more customers prefer hiring these movers over the others. The other reason is that the affordability and honest pricing. The moving estimates are accurate and customers pay what they see on the quote. The movers pay a visit to the site in order to assess the moving requirements. This helps them provide a detailed and accurate quote to the customers. There are no hidden charges whatsoever.

This Durham moving company is also known for its impeccable packing skills. They take utmost care and caution while packing the items. From furniture to appliances, specialty items to delicate artwork, these movers are trained to handle and pack the items safely and transport them securely. Customers can be assured that all their belongings will reach the destination safe and sound. These movers are dedicated to offering a stress-free moving service for each and every client. They have helped hundreds of customers enjoy a positive moving experience each and every time. The company has built its brand on reliable service and trust amassed over the years.

Miracle Movers in Durham are by far the most professional in the industry. Many customers usually have bad experiences with their movers, whether it is with pricing or last-minute cancellations. But these movers stand by their commitment and once they agree to do the move, they complete it with the same enthusiasm. The company usually suggests customers book a move a couple of weeks in advance to avoid last-minute scheduling hiccups. However, they also welcome urgent moving requests in special scenarios. Customers can now request a free moving estimate online. They have to fill in a simple online form with the moving details, date, number of bedrooms, square footage, and type of residence.

To learn more visit https://www.miraclemoversusa.com/durham-location

About Miracle Movers of Durham

MiracleMoversUSA.com is a professional moving company in Durham that offers home moving, business moving, and long-distance moving services. They operate from several offices located in North Carolina, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Atlanta.

###

Contact

Miracle Movers

5104 Chin Page Rd, Durham, NC 27703

Phone: 919-583-6172

Website: https://www.miraclemoversusa.com/



