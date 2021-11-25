Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Adevinta reports solid Q3 21 performance; reveals focus on core markets for future growth 

Q321 total consolidated revenue up 6% yoy, excluding disposals, at €386m

Q321 EBITDA of €127m and EBITDA margin of 33%

Strong performance year-to-date with consolidated revenues up 12% and EBITDA up 19%

Portfolio strategy review: Investment focus on 5 Core Markets: Germany, France, Spain, Benelux and Italy Divestment of Australia and South Africa Supportive of growth in JVs (OLX Brasil, Austria, Ireland) Other markets under strategic review

Outlook: Core Markets’ mid-to-long term targets: approx.15% average annual revenue growth and 40-45% EBITDA margin Synergy target confirmed: €130m considering planned divestitures







Oslo, 25 November 2021 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or “the Company”) reported revenues on a combined basis up 6% (excluding disposals) in the third quarter compared to the same period last year, demonstrating the resilience of our marketplaces. Despite the temporary supply pressure in our motors vertical, all our Motors properties maintained their leading positions, and we successfully implemented price increases associated with product improvement and high added-value for car dealers. Online classifieds revenues improved by 6% year-on-year (of which 1% is attributable to transactional services). Display advertising revenues decreased by 3% year-on-year.

Gross operating profit (EBITDA) decreased by 7% compared to the third quarter of 2020. Revenue growth was offset by an anticipated increase in marketing investment, notably in Spain and Italy, and in personnel costs due to the ramp-up in product and technology resources to fuel product development and new business models.

Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO Adevinta, comments:

“Following the completion of the eBay Classifieds Group acquisition, we have refreshed our strategy and reviewed our portfolio of brands to focus and propel Adevinta for the long term. Going forward, we will concentrate our investment capacity on five Core Markets: Germany, France, Spain, Benelux and Italy, where we remain very excited about the significant growth opportunities and our unique positions to capture those.

“We expect our Core Markets to generate an average revenue growth per annum of approximately 15% in the mid-to-long term, driving EBITDA margins between 40% and 45%.

“In line with Adevinta's active portfolio management strategy, we have decided to divest Australia and South Africa commencing in early 2022.

“Our revenues continued to grow in the third quarter, with Core Markets up 6% year-on-year. The slower pace compared to the first half of the year reflects the combination of the post-pandemic recovery seen in Q3 2020 and lower activity levels this summer following the lifting of restrictions in most markets, as well as the current global slowdown we observe in the motors market.

“We expect revenue growth to accelerate in Q4, excluding mobile.de.

“As we maintain our leading positions, we will continue to mitigate the effect of the temporary supply shortage in the Motors vertical, with successful price increases associated with new and improved products, and we expect to benefit from recovery when the situation normalises.

“However, in 2022 this will impact our financial performance. We will also continue to invest in marketing and product and technology in key geographies after several quarters of cost saving initiatives in the Covid context, to drive long-term growth. We look forward to outlining the opportunities and our plans to capture those at our Capital Markets Day on 30 November."



Highlights of Q3 2021

CMD preview

Portfolio strategy review: Investment focus on 5 Core Markets: Germany, France, Spain, Benelux and Italy Divestment of Australia and South Africa Supportive of growth in JVs (Brazil, Austria, Ireland) Other markets under strategic review

Synergy target confirmed: €130m considering planned divestitures

Core Markets mid-to-long term targets: Approximately 15% average annual revenue growth 40-45% EBITDA margin



Strong performance year-to-date with consolidated revenues up 12% and EBITDA up 19%

Q3 revenue growth strength in Core Markets

Total consolidated revenue excluding disposals up 6% yoy at €386m

Strength in Core Markets classifieds (+8% yoy) despite supply pressure in Motors

Display advertising revenues down 3% yoy

Expected revenue growth acceleration in Q4, excluding mobile.de

OLX Brasil revenue up 116% yoy in local currency (+31% organic)

Accelerated investment in marketing and P&T to deliver mid-to-long-term growth targets

Top-line growth offset by investment, resulting in 33% EBITDA margin

Anticipated increase in marketing investment (back to pre-covid levels) and product development to drive growth acceleration in line with CMD targets

Capacity build-up to prepare for TSA exits and ahead of synergy realisation

Core Markets revenue growth expected to be low double digit in 2022 due to temporary supply shortage in Motors

Transaction between eBay and Permira complete







Key figures

Combined1 Combined1 IFRS Third quarter Year to date Year to date yoy% 2020 2021 € million 2021 2020 yoy% 2021 2020 4% 371 386 Operating revenues 1,176 1,046 12% 761 491 -7% 136 127 EBITDA 395 331 19% 232 133 36.7% 32.8% EBITDA margin 33.6% 31.7% 30.5% 27.1% Operating revenues per segment 6% 100 106 France 335 284 18% 335 284 -3% 73 71 Mobile.de 214 206 4% 71 - 11% 143 158 European Markets 476 413 15% 298 183 -4% 49 47 International Markets 146 125 16% 51 6 -100% 5 - Disposals 3 15 -79% 3 15 -36% 1 1 Other and Headquarters 6 6 6% 6 6 >100% (1) 2 Eliminations (3) (2) -45% (3) (2) EBITDA per segment 3% 50 52 France 161 138 17% 161 138 -9% 46 41 Mobile.de 126 121 5% 41 - -4% 67 65 European Markets 196 172 13% 100 52 -22% 14 11 International Markets 41 26 57% 10 (1) 100% (3) (0) Disposals (5) (9) 40% (5) (9) -9% (39) (43) Other and Headquarters (123) (117) -5% (75) (47) Non-consolidated JVs 79% 12 22 Proportionate share of revenue 60 36 64% 60 36 59% 3 5 Proportionate share of EBITDA 8 9 -11% 8 9

























































1 Combined: these figures reflect the results of Adevinta group as if the eBay Classifieds Group (acquired on 25 June 2021) has been part of the group during the full periods presented. These numbers are presented to facilitate comparability and are unaudited.





Operating revenues by category

Combined1 Combined1 IFRS Third quarter Year to date Year to date yoy% 2020 2021 € million 2021 2020 yoy% 2021 2020 -3% 90 88 Advertising revenues 281 257 9% 148 82 6% 276 293 Classifieds revenues 881 775 14% 604 401 36% 7 9 - of which transactional 33 16 >100 % 30 14 21% 5 6 Other operating revenues 15 14 1% 9 7 4% 371 386 Operating revenues 1,176 1,046 12% 761 491





















1 Combined: these figures reflect the results of Adevinta group as if the eBay Classifieds Group (acquired on 25 June 2021) has been part of the group during the full periods presented. These numbers are presented to facilitate comparability and are unaudited.





Presentation of the Q3 2021 results



Time: 25 November 2021 at 14:00 CET

The company will conduct the presentation as a live audio webcast and conference call, including a Q&A session. CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal and CFO Uvashni Raman will present. The whole management team of Adevinta will participate in the Q&A session.

The webcast will be available on www.adevinta.com/ir and on this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f92jn33b. Participants are also invited to ask questions using the dial-in numbers below.





Dial-in details:

Norway: +47 23 96 0 264

UK: +44 (0) 207 192 8000

USA: +1 631 510 74 95

Confirmation code: 6538988

A recording of the presentation will be available on our website shortly after the live webcast has ended.

Invitation to Adevinta Capital Markets Day 2021

Date: Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Time: 14:00 GMT

Participants are invited to join the webcast live by registering here.

For the Q&A, participants will have the possibility to send written questions during the event, directly through the webcast platform. It will not be possible to ask questions by phone.

The press release for the Capital Markets Day will be published on 30 November 2021 at 6:00 a.m. GMT on the Investor Relations pages at https://www.adevinta.com/ir.





-End-

Media contacts

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com

Edelman Smithfield

John Kiely / Latika Shah / Olivia Adebo

John Kiely/ Latika Shah/ Olivia Adebo

T: +44 (0)7785 275665 / +44 (0)7950 671 948 / +44 (0)7787 284 441

adevinta@edelman.com

IR contact

Marie de Scorbiac

Head of Investor Relations

ir@adevinta.com

Anne-Sophie Jugean

Investor Relations Manager

ir@adevinta.com



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a leading online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces around the world. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from real estate to motors, and consumer goods.



Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta employs around 7,500 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.

***

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments