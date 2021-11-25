CGG: CGG Delivers New Multi-Client Screening Study for CO2 Storage Sites in UK and Norway Northern North Sea

English French

CGG Delivers New Multi-Client Screening Study for CO 2 Storage Sites in UK and Norway Northern North Sea

Paris, France – November 25, 2021





CGG has released a new GeoVerse™ Carbon Storage screening study to support CCUS operators in quickly identifying suitable CO 2 storage sites. This Northern North Sea study, available for license, provides an in-depth review of potential CO 2 storage plays in a region extending over CGG’s North Viking Graben 3D seismic dataset, including areas in both UK and Norwegian waters.





Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “Our GeoVerse Carbon Storage screening study is part of a new suite of products that will support the energy transition through capitalizing on CGG’s wealth of geoscience know-how and data science expertise, which includes over 130 geothermal projects and support for the Sleipner, Troll, Weyburn, Pembina and Gorgon CCUS projects. These new GeoVerse products will address a wide spectrum of applications, from geothermal resource assessment, through critical mineral exploration, and carbon sequestration.”





Leveraging CGG’s unique well, seismic and interpretation products, the GeoVerse Carbon Storage screening study applies a proprietary play-scale screening methodology developed by CGG’s CCUS experts and data scientists to identify and de-risk potential carbon storage sites. The resulting Storage Play Quality Index maps are delivered through the GeoVerse platform and provide key information for the evaluation of capacity, injectivity and containment at play scale.

