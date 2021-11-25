Zinc Oxide Market to Hit USD 6.36 Billion by 2026 | Zinc Oxide Industry Share, In-depth Analysis, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fortune Business Insights™, the global zinc oxide market size is predicted to reach USD 6.36 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The increasing application of zinc oxide in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industry will contribute positively to the zinc oxide market growth during the forecast period.

Zinc oxide is a vital ingredient in the manufacturing of foot powders, makeup, bath soaps, and baby lotions. Thus, the rising demand for cosmetics products such as sunscreens, antiseptic ointments will accelerate the zinc oxide industry revenue. Moreover, the rising demand for calamine creams owing to their properties to prevent sunburn, premature aging of the skin, along the protection of skin from UV lights, will also aid the development of the market in the forthcoming years. Nonetheless, the rising emphasis on skincare and skin protection will have a positive impact on the zinc oxide market revenue.

The zinc oxide market share stood at USD 4.10 billion in 2018. The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive description of the market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence.





The list of main companies in the zinc oxide market report are as follows;

Spirochem Lifesciences Private Limited

Cosmo Zincox Industries

UCA Lanka Pvt. Ltd

Rubamin

U.S. Zinc

Hemadri Chemicals

Zochem

Lanxess

EverZinc

Zinc Oxide LLC





Competitive Landscape :

Agreement Between Zinc Oxide LLC and Zochem to Spur Business Opportunities

Zinc Oxide LLC, a supplier and manufacturer of inorganic compounds announced that it acquired a subsidiary of American Zinc Recycling LLC, Zochem. The agreement between the company will involve a transaction of all Zochem’s manufacturing operations and product lines. Zochem’s extensive domestic and global distribution network will remain the same. The acquisition of Zinc Oxide LLC will aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period owing to the manufacturing and production of zinc oxide with the French Process method, as it is considered the best method for high-quality zinc oxide.

Moreover, Ed Smith, the Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, said in a statement, “The acquisition of Zochem demonstrates our commitment to being the leading zinc oxide supplier in North America. This move will benefit customers by ensuring a stable source for any grade of the highest-quality zinc oxide. In addition, many customers will benefit from reduced shipping costs and transit times, as approximately 80% of the North American zinc oxide market is within a 500-mile radius of our two plants.”





Report Aim & Scope:

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.





Regional Insights :

Stellar Demand for Rubber to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is likely to witness high demand in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the growing demand for zinc oxide in rubber applications. Moreover, the surge in the automotive industry will also contribute positively to the growth of the market owing to the use of rubber in the automotive industry for the manufacturing of tires, automotive ant vibration, transmission systems, molded parts, spare parts, body sealing systems, and adhesives. The market in North America generated a revenue of USD 0.55 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness steady growth in the forthcoming years due to the declining rubber production in the region.





Key Players Assessment in this Research:

The report offers detailed analysis of leading companies in the nano zinc oxide market across the globe.

It provides details of the major vendors involved in this market

A comprehensive overview of each company including the company profile, generated revenue, pricing of goods and the manufactured products is incorporated in the report.

The facts and figures about market competitors along with standpoints of leading market players are presented in the report.

The recent developments, mergers and acquisitions related to mentioned key players are provided in the market report.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Zinc Oxide Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Process French / Indirect Process American / Direct Process Wet Process Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Grades Standard Chemical Pharma Food Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Rubber Ceramic Chemical Agriculture Paints & Coatings Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals Others



TOC Continued….!





