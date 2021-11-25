Elevations RTC Believes Requirement Changes For RTCs Will Help Young Adult Wellness

Syracuse, Nov. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Things are continuing to change and evolve for Residential Treatment Centers. The state of Utah is in motion to pass a new bill, Utah Senate Bill 127. This bill will put safety measurements in place for all minors in the care of residential treatment program centers. Lawmakers in Utah are wanting to push Bill 127 to be signed. Elevations RTC is a local treatment center that supports this bill because they believe all adolescents need a safe space to focus on mental wellness.





When parents send their troubled teens to an RTC, they need to know that they can trust the people taking care of their kids. However, many parents want to help their kids become happier in the healthiest way possible, considering what type of care their teens need.



With Bill 127 coming into the picture, new rules and regulations will be put into place for all RTCs. Eight new licensors have been hired to put these regulations into place. This means there will be a ban on:

Strip searches

Body cavity searches

Peer restraints

Repeated physical exercise as punishment

Abuse neglect

Punishment techniques meant to humiliate

Putting students in fear





Representatives for Elevations RTC support this change and would like to get this bill passed. When teens go to an RTC, they need to feel safe to heal from any trauma. When a healing center becomes a place of fear, teens lose even more trust in the system.

They have always been committed to making sure teens get the support they need when staying at this center. Everyone involved in the therapeutic programs is focused on helping kids see things in a more positive light.

While Elevations RTC does have a good name in the industry, the team knows there is also room for improvement. This team is always open to learning about making the center a better place for everyone who attends.