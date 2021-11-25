FLSmidth powers INDOCEMENT’s move from coal to alternative fuels in Indonesia

PRESS RELEASE, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK





Heidelberg-owned, PT Indocement Tunggal Prakarsa Tbk (INDOCEMENT) orders full alternative fuels solution to replace coal. Enabling the use of municipal waste and biofuels, the project sees FLSmidth deliver a MissionZero flagship product, the FLSmidth HOTDISC-S and feeding systems.

As the cement industry transitions away from carbon dioxide-intensive fuels such as coal, the introduction of waste-to-energy solutions is becoming increasingly attractive – environmentally and financially. Particularly in Indonesia, challenges with landfilling and waste management have led the government to encourage the cement industry to be part of the solution.

Operating three cement plants with a total capacity of nearly 25 million tonnes per year, INDOCEMENT is one of Indonesia’s leading cement producers. At its site on the outskirts of Jakarta, FLSmidth will deliver the new HOTDISC-S, which can turn a wide range of alternative fuels, including municipal waste and biofuels, into a reliable heat source for its SLC Calciner.

“It’s a growing challenge in many parts of the world, with municipal waste accumulating as authorities struggle to find effective answers,” says Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement Industry President, FLSmidth. “The cement industry is well-positioned to be part of the solution, and we see more and more cement producers successfully replacing fossil fuels with alternative solid fuels as an energy source. I am very pleased we can support INDOCEMENT in its sustainability ambitions in Indonesia, particularly at a site we helped to build in 2000,” Carsten Riisberg Lund adds.

“As a vertically integrated cement producer, INDOCEMENT have a huge responsibility to the community we operate in and our customers expect us to do everything in our power to minimise the use of coal. The new, redesigned FLSmidth HOTDISC is a perfect match for our SLC Calciner, but, more importantly, it offers us flexibility as we increase the use of alternative fuels,” says Mr. Christian Kartawijaya as the President Director of INDOCEMENT. “FLSmidth has excellent process knowledge and a great track record in installing HOTDISC’s in the region, which gives us great confidence about partnering with them on the project,” Mr. Kartawijaya concludes.

The ability to replace most of the calciner fuel without compromising on energy efficiency or kiln performance makes the FLSmidth HOTDISC a flagship offering in FLSmidth’s MissionZero programme, which is the sustainability ambition to enable cement producers to operate plants at zero emissions by 2030.

The contract was signed at a ceremony in CIteureup Plant, Indonesia on 22nd of November in the presence of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr. Jeppe Kofod.





